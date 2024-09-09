Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Monday 09 September 2024

Montenegro v Wales LIVE: Team news and line-ups as 18-year-old Lewis Koumas starts in Nations League

Craig Bellamy’s Wales side look to build on a positive first result against Turkey as they travel to eastern Europe to take on Montenegro in the Nations League

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 09 September 2024 13:39
Comments
Craig Bellamy is the new man in charge of Wales
Craig Bellamy is the new man in charge of Wales (David Davies/PA Wire)

Wales are taking on Montenegro in their second match of the new Nations League campaign tonight, looking to build on an encouraging performance last time out which saw new manager Craig Bellamy deploy front-foot tactics with a high press.

Bellamy’s first match in charge was a 0-0 result against Turkey in Cardiff, and Wales are now looking to pick up three points against a Montenegro side that they will feel they are the favourites against.

Plenty of news in the build-up to the match has revolved around the playing conditions in Montenegro, with the venue moved from the capital to the nearby city of Niksic due to the poor state of the pitch at the Podgorica National Stadium. But Bellamy is more focused on building on a solid opening display with his new-look Welsh side.

Follow all the action from Montenegro v Wales in the Nations League below.

Montenegro v Wales: Line-ups

Montenegro: Mijatovic; Marusic, Sipcic, Rubezic, Vukcevic; Brnovic, Jovovic; Camaj, Jovetic, Krstovic; Mugosa.

Wales: Darlow; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Cooper, Ampadu, N.Williams; H.Wilson, Moore, Koumas.

Lawrence Ostlere9 September 2024 18:39
Wales’ Nations League game in Montenegro moved to Niksic due to Podgorica pitch

Wales’ Nations League game away to Montenegro has been moved to Niksic after UEFA deemed the Podgorica National Stadium pitch unplayable.

The September 9 fixture will take place at the 5,000-capacity City Stadium home of FK Sutjeska, although the attendance may be reduced to satisfy UEFA safety criteria.

The City Stadium has never hosted the Montenegro men’s national team since the nation became independent and joined UEFA and FIFA in 2007, only previously staging international women’s and under-21 matches.

Wales’ Nations League game in Montenegro moved to Niksic due to Podgorica pitch

The match will take place on September 9.

Chris Wilson9 September 2024 18:20
Craig Bellamy brings excitement back to Wales as new era gets off to promising start

Wales began the Craig Bellamy era with a 0-0 Nations League draw against 10-man Turkey in Cardiff.

New boss Bellamy did not get the victory he would have craved at kick-off but it was a positive performance from Wales against opponents who reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this summer.

Wales‘ task was made slightly easier by the 62nd-minute dismissal of Baris Alper Yilmaz, banished for treading on Neco Williams’ foot after unnecessarily confronting Joe Rodon before the break to merit a first yellow card.

Craig Bellamy brings excitement back to Wales as new era gets off to promising start

Wales 0-0 Turkey: The scoreline doesn’t reflect a the exciting display from the hosts who were the better team in Cardiff

Chris Wilson9 September 2024 18:10
Is Montenegro v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

When is Montenegro v Wales?

Montenegro v Wales kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Monday, 9 September at the Gradski Stadion in Niksic, Montenegro.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch via BBC iPlayer online and on the app.

Chris Wilson9 September 2024 17:55
Team news

Wales have no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, with Craig Bellamy able to choose from a full squad despite a fractious match in Cardiff.

Skipper Aaron Ramsey returned to the squad after a year marked by injuries, and he can expect to keep a starting place, though he may be moved back into midfield after starting in the number nine position last week.

Sorba Thomas, who scored a disallowed goal in Cardiff, likely did enough to keep his place, with Brennan Johnson likely to keep a starting berth in the absence of Dan James.

The back four should stay the same after an assured performance last time out, while Wilson and Ampadu remain stalwarts in the Welsh midfield.

For Montenegro, head coach Robert Prosinečki has no fresh injury concerns either, and will likely name a similar team to that which lost 2-0 against Iceland last time out.

Former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic, once the team’s talisman, was demoted to a role from the bench last time out, but came on as a substitute. He could start upfront after an ineffective performance from Nikola Krstović.

Lazio winger Adam Marušić will likely keep his place, as will Preston North End winger Milutin Osmajić.

Lawrence Ostlere9 September 2024 17:45
Montenegro v Wales LIVE

Craig Bellamy’s Wales side travel to Montenegro on Monday for their second match in the Nations League, looking to grab a first win of the campaign after an encouraging draw against Turkey last week.

Wales drew 0-0 at home to Turkey, but were the better side throughout, and will travel to Montenegro knowing that they are the favourites.

Much of the build-up to the match has been dominated by the conditions of the pitch in the Podgorica, with Uefa deeming the turf unplayable and the match then being moved to Niksic.

But since last week’s result in Bellamy’s first match in charge, attention has suddenly turned to a more positive outlook on a side that struggled to a draw against Gibraltar as recently as June.

Tonight’s match will give Wales fans a better idea of whether Bellamy could be the real deal.

Lawrence Ostlere9 September 2024 17:38
Montenegro v Wales LIVE

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s match between Wales and Montenegro in Niksic.

Craig Bellamy takes charge of just his second match for Wales, with his side looking to build on a positive first result in their new Nations League campaign.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and more here.

Chris Wilson9 September 2024 17:30

