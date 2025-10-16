Middlesbrough vs Ipswich betting tips

Ipswich to win to nil - 16/5 Betway

Jaden Philogene to score or assist - 7/4 Bet365

Middlesbrough take on Ipswich Town in the Championship on Friday night as league football returns after the international break (8pm, Sky Sports Football).

Rob Edwards’ side sit second in the league after nine matches with five wins and just one loss so far, with the former Luton boss hoping to lead the Teesside club to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

On Friday, they face a side that are odds-on with betting sites to be promoted this season in Ipswich, with bookmakers confident of an immediate return to the Premier League for Kieran McKenna’s side, despite them having had a slow start.

Three wins, four draws and one loss isn't poor form, but things can get away from you quickly in the second tier, and the Tractor Boys find themselves five points behind Middlesbrough and six adrift of leaders Coventry.

Interestingly, despite their respective positions in the table and Boro having home advantage, Ipswich are slight favourites in the Championship odds to pick up from where they left off before the international break after winning three of the last four games.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich betting preview: Visitors to grab narrow win

While it’s the hosts who sit second in the table ahead of the weekend, recent results suggest Middlesbrough may be faltering.

Edwards’ side have no wins across their last three matches – drawing two and losing one – and they have just one win across their last five games, getting the better of West Brom on 19 September.

Conversely, Ipswich last lost on 23 August away to Preston and while they have drawn against Derby and Bristol City recently, big wins over Sheffield United, local rivals Norwich and Portsmouth – who beat Middlesbrough in the final match before the international break – show that the Tractor Boys remain one of the better sides in the division.

In fact, Ipswich have been cut to a best price of 8/11 in the Championship promotion odds, having shown signs they are finding their feet in the Championship after a big summer of change.

Interestingly, the pre-match football odds show that there is clearly little to choose between these two sides. However, based on recent performance, football betting sites should be leaning more towards Ipswich, who are a promising price to claim a win to nil.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two matches – netting just five times over their last five games overall – while Ipswich have scored 13 goals across their last five. They have only conceded five goals in that time too, and with that in mind, we think the Tractor Boys can roll out of the north-east with the win and a clean sheet.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich prediction 1: Ipswich to win to nil - 16/5 Betway

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich betting tips: Philogene to continue goalscoring run?

Ipswich broke their club transfer record to sign Jaden Philogene for just over £20m last January, and while the Tractor Boys ended up going down from the top flight, the winger still provides the sort of quality that a team needs in order to be seen as contenders for automatic promotion.

Philogene has hit the ground running in his latest spell in the second division, scoring five times in seven games this season, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United recently. He’s scored five goals across his last four matches and while three of those did come in that 5-0 win, he carries a huge threat, as evidenced by his screamer in the derby against Norwich last time out.

While teammate Jack Clarke has scored in four of his last four matches, the fact that he often comes in off the bench means that it may be safer to go for Philogene, who tends to start at present.

The 23-year-old is currently 20/1 in the Championship top scorer odds alongside Clarke, and while we wouldn’t go as far as to suggest backing him in that market, we do think he’ll continue his scoring streak at the Riverside.

He’s 10/3 to score anytime on football betting apps, but we are going for the score or assist option at 7/4.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich prediction 2: Jaden Philogene to score or assist - 7/4 Bet365

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich team news

Middlesbrough: For the hosts, defender Darragh Lenihan and midfielder Riley McGree remain sidelined with ongoing issues, though these are the only two absentees. Morgan Whittaker, David Strelec, Delano Burgzorg and Manchester City loanee Sverre Nypan are all pushing for starts.

Ipswich: Conor Townsend and Wes Burns are the absentees for McKenna’s side, with plenty of competition in attack including the in-form Clarke, former Middlesbrough man Chuba Akpom and Championship record signing Sindre Walle Egeli. Sammie Szmodics missed out on international duty last week, but he may be fit enough to return at the Riverside.

George Hirst will likely lead the line once again, with Philogene in support and Jens Cajuste and Azor Matusiwa anchoring midfield.

Responsible gambling

If you plan to have a bet on Middlesbrough against Ipswich, or any other football this week, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets UK or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.