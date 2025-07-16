Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Promotion to the Premier League is the ultimate goal for EFL Championship clubs and every seasons, there’s a nail-biting race to grab one of the three promotion places on offer in the second tier.

The fight to win promotion is worth everything to fans and quite literally millions to clubs, while some bettors can turn a decent profit if they can pick out the right clubs in from the Championship promotion odds on betting sites.

Each season, three teams are promoted from the Championship to the Premier League. The two clubs that finish in first and second place in the division are promoted automatically, while the other side must go through the play-offs.

It’s not always easy to find success in the Championship betting odds due to the unpredictable nature of the league, though there are some patterns. For example, teams that have come down from the Premier League tend to fare better thanks to their extra spending power, though there have been a fair few huge surprises

Ipswich won back-to-back promotions from League 1 to the Championship and then the Premier League ahead of 2024/25, while Luton completed a remarkable 10-year journey from non-league to the top flight in 2023.

This page will detail Championship promotion odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest odds on Championship promotion from the best football betting sites, helping readers to pick out the best value bets to go up.

Readers will find top value on Sky Bet Championship promotion odds on this page, with all odds constantly updated to reflect events during the season.

All Championship odds come from bookmakers licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Championship Promotion Odds

Several teams are in contention for promotion in 2025/26. Of course, the three teams that have returned from the Premier league automatically land among the favourites for promotion, with Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich all benefiting from Premier League payments.

In addition, sides that have been in the top flight in recent season are always at a slight advantage, with clubs like Sheffield United and Watford carrying a threat.

Of course, teams who have gone close to the play-offs and promotion could also go one better this season, with Middlesbrough, West Brom and Norwich all capable of a mounting a promotion challenge.

And while this is all true, the system for Championship promotion could favour less-heralded sides to be promoted via the play-offs, as Luton and Sunderland have been in recent seasons. To that end, don’t rule out newly promoted sides such as Birmingham and Wrexham, who have the necessary funding to potentially spring a surprise next season.

Below is a table of promoted teams from the last five seasons.

Season Promoted sides 2024/25 Leeds United, Burnley & Sunderland 2023/24 Leicester City, Ipswich Town & Southampton 2022/23 Burnley, Sheffield United & Luton Town 2021/22 Fulham, Bournemouth & Nottingham Forest 2020/21 Norwich City, Watford & Brentford

Championship Promotion Odds Explained

Customers will find the best EFL Championship promotion odds from the best online bookmakers on this page.

Bettors wanting to wager on the Championship promotion race should be aware that there’s no each way option for these wagers. If you’re selection isn’t promoted, the bet is declared a loser.

This is different from the Championship winner market, where each-way is an option and punters will find most betting sites offering to pay out on a top three finish at 1/4 the starting price.

Our recommended betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience when browsing Championship promotion odds.

Check back to find the latest Sky Bet Championship promotion odds as prices shift depending on transfers, form, injuries and more.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.