Coral is one of the most popular betting sites in the UK, and this notable name is now running a new customer promotion offering £20 in free bets and 50 free spins on its online casino UK after signing up, depositing and betting £5.

Customers can claim the Coral bonus code offer after staking £5 online on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater, and once the initial wager has settled they’ll receive £20 in free bets and 50 free spins to use on one of the best online slots series Big Bass Splash or Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe.

There is no Coral bonus code required to unlock the free bets and free spins, while and the promotion stands out for its low bet and odds threshold.

With Coral having forged a reputation as a trusted and reliable brand with a vast sportsbook and outstanding promotions, the Coral sign up bonus offers a chance for users to join one of the best betting brands on the market.

And to that end, we’ve compiled a guide to the Coral bonus code offer, including how to access it, key terms and information on other relevant Coral bonus promos.

What is the Coral Bonus Code Offer?

The Coral sign up bonus is a simple bet and get offer for new customers who deposit and bet £5. New users can get £20 in free bets to use across the sportsbook, as well as 50 free spins as a casino bonus.

Coral is one of the leading £5 deposit betting sites, offering one of the lowest deposit thresholds on the market.

There is no requirement for a Coral bonus code to unlock the Coral welcome offer, though the promotion is only available for a customers’ first deposit, which must be £5 using an eligible payment method.

Customers must then bet £5 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater. This is one of the lowest odds requirements for new customers to obtain free bets.

Once your qualifying bet has settled £20 in free bets and 50 free spins will be credited to your account.

Free bets are paid out as 4x £5 free bets to use on any sport. The 50 free spins are paid out at £0.10 per spin to use on Big Bass Splash or Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe.

No wagering requirements are attached to the free spins, allowing users to withdraw winnings after using your casino offer.

Free bets and free spins are active for seven days and must be used within this timeframe.

How to Claim the Coral Sign Up Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Coral sign up offer:

Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to enter Coral.

Step 2: Create a Coral account using personal details. No Coral bonus code is required.

Step 3: Deposit £5 using Visa or Mastercard and bet £5 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Step 4: Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use paid out in four £5 installments, as well as 50 free spins to use on Big Bass Splash or Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe.

Step 5: Free bets and free spins expires within seven days.

Important Terms to Know

Customers should read all the terms and conditions of the Coral welcome bonus before registering online. We’ve detailed some of the key points that new users should be aware of below:

Offer open to new customers aged 18+ only, and is accessed using our link.

Offer can only be claimed once per household and IP address.

Offer is only available with first deposit. There is no Coral bonus code required.

Customers must deposit £5 via an eligible payment method. Prepaid cards, Moneybookers, InstantBank, Paypal, Paysafe, Neteller or Skrill are not eligible.

Qualifying £5 bet can be on any sport with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Not a Qualifying Bet if it is wagered on Tote or Pools.

You cannot “Cash Out” your qualifying bet.

Offer must be used within 14 days of signing up.

Free bets cannot be used in conjunction with any other Coral promotion.

No wagering requirements are attached to free spins

Free bets and free spins are credited within 24 hours of bet settling.

Coral Offers For Existing Customers

Coral has plenty of offers for existing customers, and we have detailed some of these below:

Free Bets: These include bet and get offers on a wide variety of sports including football, boxing, horse racing, NFL and more.

These include bet and get offers on a wide variety of sports including football, boxing, horse racing, NFL and more. Bet boosts: Coral boosts the value of odds for betting markets across its sportsbook, ensuring that customers get the best possible prices on odds.

Coral boosts the value of odds for betting markets across its sportsbook, ensuring that customers get the best possible prices on odds. Pipped at the Post: Coral is one of the leading horse racing betting sites and as such offers payouts on horse racing bets for selections that finish second by a head or less on selected races.

Coral is one of the leading horse racing betting sites and as such offers payouts on horse racing bets for selections that finish second by a head or less on selected races. Acca Boosts: Like most football betting sites, Coral offers acca boosts and other specials on a range of pre-built accas that are available on the front page of the site.

Like most football betting sites, Coral offers acca boosts and other specials on a range of pre-built accas that are available on the front page of the site. Rewards Shaker: Coral offers users the chance to use the rewards shaker to unlock a range of promotions. These include cash, super booster tokens, free bets, Coral Coins, exclusive trading specials and bet and gets.

Coral offers users the chance to use the rewards shaker to unlock a range of promotions. These include cash, super booster tokens, free bets, Coral Coins, exclusive trading specials and bet and gets. Rewards Grabber: Coral also has a Rewards Grabber promotion where customers can secure free bets, free spins and bingo tickets.

Coral also has a Rewards Grabber promotion where customers can secure free bets, free spins and bingo tickets. Free Spins: Free spins are widely available using the Coral free spins promotion on a daily basis.

Free spins are widely available using the Coral free spins promotion on a daily basis. Best Odds guaranteed: Coral offers best odds guaranteed on horse racing and greyhound racing.

Coral offers best odds guaranteed on horse racing and greyhound racing. Extra places: Coral provide extra places on a wide range of horse races across the world.

Coral Sign Up Offer Pros and Cons

Below is a brief breakdown of the main pros and cons of the Coral bonus code offer:

Pros Cons Low deposit and bet threshold Casino bonus not to everyone’s taste No wagering requirements on free spins Seven days not a huge time to use free spins Freedom over where to place qualifying bets and usage of free bets Offer restrictions on where free spins can be used

Responsible gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, poker sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on new online casinos, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

