Sheffield United to honour George Baldock before Leeds match

Sheffield United and Leeds will honour the memory of the late George Baldock ahead of their Championship fixture.

Baldock, who played more than 200 times for Sheffield United, was found dead at the age of 31 earlier this month in Athens, Greece.

The full-back joined Panathanaikos this summer after seven seasons at Bramall Lane, helping the Yorkshire club to two promotions to the Premier League.

And his former side confirmed that a minute’s silence will be observed as they make the short trip north in their first fixture since Baldock’s passing.

“Tonight at Elland Road, we’ll be honouring the memory of George Baldock,” Sheffield United confirmed on social media.

“Both teams will wear black armbands, and a minute’s silence will be observed to pay our respects. Representatives from both clubs will also lay flowers as a tribute.”

A number of fans laid flowers and wreaths outside Bramall Lane to mark Baldock’s memory after his shock death.

open image in gallery Fans paid tribute to former Sheffield United player George Baldock outside Bramall Lane ( PA Wire )

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder signed Baldock in 2017 after working with him at Oxford United, and said the club was still trying to cope with the news.

“It’s been really difficult,” Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield. “It puts everything into perspective, doesn’t it?

“We’re in the industry of football, we’re football people, but there’s something miles bigger than the game of football on Friday.

“I’m having to talk about the game, and having to talk about the sad passing of a player that meant so much to everybody here at Sheffield United.”