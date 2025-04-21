Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance issued a touching tribute following Pope Francis’ death, a day after they met to exchange Easter greetings as part of the Vice President’s international diplomatic mission on behalf of the Trump administration.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” Vance wrote in a statement on X early Monday.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.”

“May God rest his soul,” he concluded.

Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope’s death on Monday at the age of 88.

open image in gallery JD Vance has spoken out just hours after reports emerged of Pope Francis' death ( VATICAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Imag )

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Farrell said. “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.”

The pontiff had been hospitalized for weeks battling a complex lung infection, which led to early stages of kidney insufficiency. He spent 38 days at Gemelli hospital for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia, the longest hospital stay of his 12-year papacy.

open image in gallery Pope Francis meeting with US Vice-President JD Vance in the Vatican on Easter Sunday ( VATICAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Imag )

Vance, a Catholic who has clashed with the pontiff over the Trump administration's immigration policies, met with Francis at the Domus Santa Marta for a few minutes “to exchange Easter greetings” on Sunday, the Vatican said.

The pope offered the vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for his three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

“I know you have not been feeling great but it’s good to see you in better health,” Vance said to the pontiff in his wheelchair. “Thank you for seeing me.”

Grasping the pope’s right hand, Vance said: “Pray for you every day. God bless you.”

After the encounter, Francis was wheeled out to the Loggia of Blessings overlooking St. Peter’s Square to bless thousands of people and treat them to a surprise Popemobile tour of the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause.

The White House also shared its condolences, posting a photograph of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump beside Francis in 2017 and a photograph of Vance and the pontiff shaking hands at their meeting Sunday.

“Rest in Peace, Pope Francis,” it wrote on X Monday.

This is a breaking story. More to follow