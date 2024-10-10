George Baldock dies aged 31 as former club Sheffield United express ‘shock’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31, the Greek Super League has announced.

Greece international Baldock signed for Panathinaikos FC this summer after a seven-year spell at Bramall Lane, making his debut in August, and police sources state that he was found dead in a swimming pool at his home in Glyfada, a suburb south of Athens.

He was discovered after his wife back home in England had been unable to get hold of him for several hours. The owner of his property was contacted and found him in the pool. The emergency services arrived in nine minutes but he could not be revived.

He was reportedly in the water for several hours before he was found, according to images seen by the response unit.

The full-back, who was not named in the Greece squad to face England on Thursday due to an injury, featured in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Olympiacos. He won 12 caps at senior level, qualifying through a grandparent.

Baldock’s death was confirmed on Wednesday night and a family statement to the PA news agency read: “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

A Super League Greece statement read: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

open image in gallery George Baldock spent over seven years with Sheffield United ( PA Archive )

His former Premier League club the Blades released a statement saying:

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

England international and former Sheffield United player Harry Maguire posted “RIP” and a heartbreak emoji alongside an image of Baldock on Instagram.

Baldock played at MK Dons with older brother Sam Baldock, who is an academy coach at Premier League side Brighton.

A Brighton statement added: “We are shocked to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31. Our love and condolences are with George’s brother and our colleague Sam, and his family and friends at this time.”

Baldock’s other brother James Baldock is a club doctor at Oxford, who said in a statement: “Oxford United Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock, aged 31. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with the Club are extended to James, Sam, his family, and friends.”

PA have contributed to this report.