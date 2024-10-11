George Baldock’s fiancee pays tribute after footballer dies in Greek swimming pool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



George Baldock’s fiancee paid tribute to “the perfect dad” after the footballer was found dead in a swimming pool in Greece.

Baldock drowned in the pool of his new home in Athens, having signed for Greek giants Panathinaikos in the summer. Greek police said there was no evidence that criminal activity caused the death of the former Sheffield United defender.

Annabel Dignam, with whom Baldock had son Brody, posted a message on Instagram and revealed he had been due to fly home this week to celebrate his 32nd birthday with family.

“George, the love of my life, my soulmate,” Dignam wrote. “The perfect Dad to our beautiful boy. You completed me. You were my world and I know we were yours.

“You are here with me in Brody’s smile, giggle and infectious personality. My world will never be the same but I will find a way for Brody. I promise. I love you forever and always G. Your Neen. X.”

Baldock’s family released a statement which read: “We are heartbroken with the sudden passing of our beloved George. We can confirm that a post-mortem examination has found that George tragically drowned whilst swimming in the pool at his home in Glyfada, Athens.

“George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

open image in gallery Players from both teams paid their respects in memory of George Baldock ahead of the Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss.

“As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched.

“It was impossible not to love him. We ask that you please continue to respect our privacy at this devastating time as we begin to process our grief.”

Baldock – who left the Blades in the summer to join Panathinaikos – won 12 caps for Greece, after being eligible to represent them through his grandmother. He was last involved in their squad for the Euro 2024 play-off defeat to Georgia.

There was a period of silence before Thursday night’s Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley, which the visitors won 2-1, with Baldock’s picture shown on the big screens.

Players of both sides also wore black armbands and the Greece team held up his shirt after they scored their opening goal in the shock Wembley win.

Greece manager Ivan Jovanovic said Baldock left his mark on the squad.

open image in gallery Baldock played for the Blades in the Premier League (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The whole team and everyone has gone through a very difficult 24 hours,” he said. “He was with us in the dressing room, it is something that shouldn’t happen. In such moments football isn’t important. He left his mark with us with the way the players played with him on the pitch today.”

Greek police said in a statement that there had been no evidence that criminal activity attributed to Baldock’s death.

“A preliminary investigation has been carried out by the Attica Security Directorate,” a statement from Greece’s Ministry of Citizen Protection read. “A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity. In addition, the police searched the house to determine if there are any traces of a burglary, with a negative result.

“Also, a specialised team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check at the house in order to exclude the possibility of criminal activity.”

The Blades paid tribute to Baldock, who spent seven seasons at Bramall Lane including three in the Premier League.

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” a club statement posted on social media read.

“The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

Baldock was first called up to play for Greece in 2022 when Gus Poyet was coach.

A statement from the Greece national team said: “There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.”

Uefa said there would also be a minute’s silence before Greece’s match at home to the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, who managed Baldock at the Blades and is now in charge of Preston, said on X: “Numbing to hear of George Baldock’s passing, a man with so much still ahead of him in life as a husband, father, brother and son.

“George was a super person and fantastic professional who was admired and adored by all who worked with him. My prayers are with his loved ones right now. George, it was a privilege to have known you.”