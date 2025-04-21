Boston Marathon 2025 LIVE: Start times, latest updates and pre-race favourites
Hellen Obiri and Sisay Lemma look to defend their titles in the women’s and men’s elite races
History could be made at the Boston Marathon as Hellen Obiri targets a third title in a row over 26.2 miles.
Obiri is bidding to become the first woman in 26 years to achieve the ‘three-peat’ at the world’s oldest annual marathon - which will see over 30,000 runners attempt to complete the hilly course from Hopkinton to Copley Square.
Ethiopia’s reigning champion Sisay Lemma leads the men’s race but will face competition from Kenya’s Evans Chebet and John Korir, the winner in Chicago last October.
Boston will also recognised the 50th anniversary of the wheelchair category: Britain’s Eden Rainbow-Cooper became the first British woman to win it last year and she is out to defend her title too.
The weather in Boston is set to be comfortable for the runners with temperatures at around 12C ( high 30s and low 40s fahrenheit).
Boston Marathon: What are the start times?
The exact timings for this year’s event are:
- Men’s Wheelchair - 9.06 am ET (2.06pm BST)
- Women’s Wheelchair - 9.09 am ET (2.09pm BST)
- Handcycles & Duos - 9.30 am ET (2.30pm BST)
- Professional Men - 9.37 am ET (2.37pm BST)
- Professional Women - 9.47 am ET (2.47pm BST)
- Para Athletics Divisions - 9.50 am ET (2.50pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 1 - 10.00am ET (3pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 2 - 10.25am ET (3.25pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 3 - 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 4 - 11.15am ET (4.15pm BST)
Welcome
The 2025 edition of the Boston Marathon will again see some of the world’s best distance runners compete alongside a large mass participation field.
First held in the 19th century, a tough 26.2-mile course will test elite and recreational runners alike with 30,000 entrants again set to start.
One of six World Marathon Majors, it will be held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, as is traditional.
Defending champion Hellen Obiri returns but faces tough competition in a strong elite women’s field, while Sisay Lemma is also back to bid for another elite men’s title.
