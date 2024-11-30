Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The FA Cup intensifies with the insertion of the 44 sides in the top two English tiers into the hat with the third round draw set to be made.

The Premier League and Championship clubs join those that have navigated their way through the rounds to reach this stage.

Plenty will now be eyeing a plum tie and, perhaps, a famous cup day as they continue to travel the winding road to Wembley.

Holders Manchester United are among those who eager eyes will be watching closely after a mixed start under Ruben Amorim.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The draw for the third round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday 2 December.

How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?

BBC Two will show the FA Cup draw from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and Independent Sport will have a live blog to give you all the ties and reaction.

Which teams have qualified?

Alongside the 44 Premier League and Championship teams entering the draw at this stage, the following lower-league teams have booked their spots during this weekend’s second-round matches:

Wycombe

FA Cup third-round draw ball numbers

Ball numbers will be confirmed ahead of the draw on Monday.

When will the ties be played?

The third round ties will be played between Friday 10 January 2025 and Monday 13 January 2025.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025