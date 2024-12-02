FA Cup third round draw LIVE: Updates as Liverpool, Manchester United and Premier League sides learn fate
A total of 64 sides will found out their opponents for the next round, with all Championship and Premier League sides entering the draw
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup is set to take place as the Premier League sides learn their opponents for their opening fixtures in the oldest cup competition in football.
The 20 top-flight sides will be joined by all 24 Championship teams as well as the 20 clubs who made it through the second round this weekend, including the remaining non-league representatives Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth.
Such sides will be hoping for ties against the blockbuster English sides, from holders Manchester United to current Premier League leaders Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who were last season’s losing finalists but are in the midst of a horror run.
For those clubs, the road to Wembley begins here, with ties to be played across the weekend of 11-12 January 2025 and the draw made at Old Trafford.
Follow the latest updates from the draw below:
FA Cup third round draw LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the draw for the third round of the FA Cup. The competition is set to hot up with the arrival of the 44 clubs from the top two English tiers, with Premier League and Championship teams joining the 20 sides who progressed from the second round this weekend.
We’re expecting the draw to be made at some time around 7.15pm GMT - let’s get going.
