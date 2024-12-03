Gary Neville teases Pep Guardiola as Man City draw Salford in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gary Neville teased Pep Guardiola with a post of “he’s getting sacked in the morning” as Salford City drew Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Neville is a co-owner of the League Two club, 10 years on from their takeover by several former Manchester United players who were in the Class of 92, including Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and his brother Phil.

And Salford will make the trip to the Etihad in early January following the FA Cup third round draw, which came after City lost for the sixth time in seven games with a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

It’s the worst run of results in Guardiola’s career and the manager reacted to chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from the Liverpool fans by holding up six fingers to the Anfield crowd - one for each of the Premier League titles he has won at City.

Reacting to the FA Cup draw, Neville posted: “He’s getting sacked in the morning.”

Elsewhere in the FA Cup draw, the two most successful sides the competition’s history will meet in the third round after Arsenal were drawn to host Manchester United. The 14-time champions will welcome Ruben Amorim’s side, who have one fewer competition crown after lifting the trophy last season, to the Emirates Stadium in January in the pick of the all-Premier League ties.

Tamworth, one of only two non-league representatives remaining, have secured a glamour fixture with Tottenham Hotspur set to come to the Lamb Ground in Staffordshire. Fellow National League club Dagenham & Redbridge will make the short trip to Millwall. Liverpool host Accrington Stanley and Chelsea take on Morecambe, while Newcastle face a fixture against third-round debutants Bromley.

Ties will be played over the weekend of 10-13 January.