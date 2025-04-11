F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule as Lewis Hamilton eyes strong start
Follow latest F1 updates from the opening practice session at the Bahrain International Circuit
F1 returns to Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 F1 season.
Lando Norris saw his championship lead cut to one point after Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory in Japan last time out, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for second ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.
It was another difficult weekend for Ferrari in Suzuka, short of pace compared to the frontrunners, with Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh, though the Brit hinted that a change is forthcoming to the SF-25 car.
Now, the grid returns to Bahrain - where pre-season testing took place in February - for the second race in the Asian triple-header. Verstappen won last year’s race in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two.
FP1 coming up!
First practice in Bahrain is scheduled to start at 12:30pm (BST)!
There will be six rookie drivers in action, too, as teams use the familiarity of Bahrain to use one of their mandatory spots.
F1 constructor standings after the first three races:
1. McLaren - 111 points
2. Mercedes - 75 points
3. Red Bull - 61 points
4. Ferrari - 35 points
5. Williams - 19 points
6. Haas - 15 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 7 points
9. Sauber - 6 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
FLASHBACK: The year a scorching Bahrain Grand Prix smashed F1 temperature record
“I was so excited about the race that I didn’t even sweat,” Pedro De la Rosa tells The Independent. “I didn’t drink at all – back then if you didn’t put in a drinks bottle, you saved weight on the car. So, we didn’t even fit it.”
Performance over health? He won’t be the last in F1. Yet the second iteration of the Bahrain Grand Prix, 20 years ago, was the most extreme example in the sport’s 75-year history of drivers prioritising pace over physical condition. At 42.6C, beating 40C temperatures in Dallas and Detroit in the mid-1980s, it was the hottest F1 race ever.
Full feature below:
Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ as Ferrari upgrade looks to kick-start F1 season in Bahrain
“We’ve got an upgrade this weekend, I’m excited,” he said on media day in Bahrain.
“We should hopefully have a bit more downforce. I’m not feeling a huge amount of issues, we lack overall performance at the moment pace-wise.
“Hopefully we take a step this weekend. From my side, it’s rear-end – and that’s it.”
Lando Norris leads the world championship by one point to Max Verstappen
TOP-10 - DRIVER STANDINGS
2. Max Verstappen – 61 points
3. Oscar Piastri – 49 points
4. George Russell –45 points
5. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points
6. Charles Leclerc – 20 points
7. Alex Albon – 18 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 10 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
Bahrain GP start times and weekend schedule:
All times BST
Friday 11 April
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 12 April
- Free practice 3: 1:30pm
- Qualifying: 5pm
Sunday 13 April
- Race: 4pm
F1 Bahrain GP LIVE!
