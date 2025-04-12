Tariffs live: Trump insists policy ‘doing really well’ despite China hiking levies on American goods to 125%
Beijing will ignore further US action as ‘there is no possibility of market acceptance for US goods’ at current tariff level
US president Donald Trump insisted that his tariffs policy was “doing really well” despite China hiking levies on American goods to 125 per cent in a tit-for-tat response amid the ongoing trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.
Mr Trump sent financial markets into a tailspin by announcing sweeping import taxes on dozens of trade partners last week, before rolling them back to 10 per cent last Wednesday for 90 days.
“We are doing really well on our tariff policy,” Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. China’s tariff hike, hitting back against Mr Trump's decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to 145 per cent, was set to come into effect on Saturday.
"When people understand what we're doing, I think the dollar will go way up," the president told reporters, downplaying the market turbulence. "The bond market's going good. It had a little moment but I solved that problem very quickly."
The Chinese finance ministry said further action by the US would be ignored because "at the current tariff level, there is no possibility of market acceptance for US goods exported to China”.
China will 'fight to the end' in trade war with US
Beijing has vowed to “fight to the end” in an escalating trade war with the US.
Announcing it would lift tariffs on US goods to 125 per cent, a Chinese Finance Minister said the Trump administration’s repeated increase to tariffs “will become a joke in the history of the world economy”.
"However, if the US insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China's interests, China will resolutely counter and fight to the end,” the spokesperson added.
The US has lifted tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 per cent, and earlier China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that Beijing would ignore any further increases.
“Given that US exports to China are already commercially unviable at current tariff levels, any further US tariff hikes on Chinese goods will simply be ignored,” Lin Jian said.
