The draw for the Europa League play-offs takes place today as the match-ups for the new format’s first knockout round are decided.

The three British sides in this season’s Europa League – Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers FC – are already through to the last-16 after claiming one of the top-eight spots in the inaugural league phase, and they will have to wait for next month’s last-16 draw to find out their possible path to May’s final in Bilbao.

United and Spurs finished third and fourth in the league standings respectively, and will face one of either Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland in the last-16, while Rangers, who came eighth in the league standings, will play one of Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, Twente or Fenerbahce.

Today’s Europa League draw in Nyon determine the play-offs and you can follow all the updates in the live blog below. The Champions League draw takes place at the earlier time of 11am GMT.