The four clubs Rangers could draw in Europa League last-16?

Rangers will continue their Europa League campaign after reaching the knockout rounds for the fifth time in six seasons.

A difficult campaign for Philippe Clement’s side domestically has been brightened by better showings in Europe, with Rangers defeating Nice 4-1 away from home and holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

While Rangers suffered a late defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Ibrox club secured a 2-1 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise on the final matchday.

With other results also going their way, the Scottish club finished eighth in the table and managed to clinch an automatic spot in the last-16. Their fate now rests on Friday’s draw, with Manchester United and Tottenham also through to the knockout stages.

The four clubs Rangers could face in Europa League last-16

After finishing the league phase seeded 8th, Rangers will go straight through to the last-16, where they will be seeded ahead of Friday’s draw.

While the draw will determine the exact position of the teams in the bracket, Rangers know they will face one of the following teams who come through the play-offs:

9th: Bodo/Glimt

10th: Anderlecht

23rd: Twente

24th: Fenerbahce

In the play-off rounds, 9th or 10th will play one of 23rd or 24th, and vice versa. Rangers will play the winner of one of those ties, to be revealed in Friday’s draw.

Here’s the full list of the potential last-16 matches:

1st/2nd to play 15th/16th/17th/18th – Lazio/Athletic Club to play Roma/Viktoria Plzen/Ferencvaros/Porto

3rd/4th to play 13th/14th/19th/20th – Manchester United/Tottenham to play Real Sociedad/Galatasaray/AZ Alkmaar/Midtjylland

5th/6th to play 11th/12th/21st/22nd – Frankfurt/Lyon to play FCSB/Ajax/Union SG/PAOK

7th/8th to play 9th/10th/23rd/24th – Olympiacos/Rangers to play Bodo/Glimt/Anderlecht/Twente/Fenerbahce

When will Rangers’ potential opponents play their Europa League play-off?

The Europa League play-offs take place across 13 and 20 February. As the seeded teams in the play-off draw, Bodo/Glimt and Anderlecht will play at home in the second leg.

Here’s the full list of potential play-off ties, to be drawn on Friday:

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th - Bodo/Glimt/Anderlecht vs Twente/Fenerbahce

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd - FCSB/Ajax vs Union SG/PAOK

13th/14th to play 19th/20th - Real Sociedad/Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar/Midtjylland

15th/16th to play 17th/18th - Roma/Viktoria Plzen vs Ferencvaros/Porto

When will Rangers play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Rangers will be home in the second leg.