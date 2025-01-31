Alejandro Garnacho has ‘changed in everything’ as Ruben Amorim praises Manchester United winger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho for the way he has kicked on and “changed in everything” since the disappointment of being left out of the Manchester derby.

It is seven weeks since the Argentina international and fellow academy graduate Marcus Rashford were surprisingly omitted from the United squad that went on to to secure a late comeback win at City.

The latter’s continued exile is dominating the headlines, with Amorim saying on the eve of the Europa League match against FCSB that he “has to change” and meet his standards to have a future at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho set up Kobbie Mainoo's goal against FCSB

Speculation rumbles on over Rashford ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, as does talk about Garnacho’s future – although the 20-year-old’s response to the City setback appears starkly different.

The talented forward has knuckled down and impressed off the bench, including providing an assist, in Thursday’s 2-0 win at FCSB as United sealed progress to the Europa League round of 16.

“He changed right away since that game against City,” head coach Amorim said of Garnacho. “The way he understands things and understands that I just want to help him, I just want to win games.

“He changed in everything: the approach when you talk with him, the way he recovers.

“He understands that sometimes I’m a different coach, that I am demanding in my way and sometimes it’s hard with the first impact because it’s a different kind of coach.

“He understands that it is never in a bad way, it’s always for him, but I am different person.

“I think all the merit (goes to) Garnacho. He is improving and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho.”

Garnacho has been linked with a January exit due to United’s need to juggle profit and sustainability requirements as they seek to rebuild, which has led to similar talk about Kobbie Mainoo.

open image in gallery

The homegrown 19-year-old provided one and scored the other in a man of the match performance in a more advanced role in Romania.

Amorim suggested he preferred him there as he has fewer defensive responsibilities, as he downplayed talk over contract negotiations and uncertainty affecting Mainoo.

“I don’t think it is (about) the contract,” he said. “Everybody in England sees him as a very, very good player.

“He played in the European Championship final, so I think it is more the position. Then he’s not comfortable because before he was always playing and now he sometimes plays, sometimes doesn’t.

“But I think the key point is the position. It’s different for him, it demands a lot from him and today, in that position, I feel that (he was) more happy to play. Simple as that.

“I don’t look at just the movements, the way he touched the ball. I feel it just watching him. He was so happy on the pitch. That is important for me because if they are happy, they play better, so I think he can change position.”

Mainoo and Garnacho were key parts of United’s 2022 FA Youth Cup triumph and have flourished in the first team, scoring the goals in May’s FA Cup win against City.

Amorim wants more academy graduates as he underlined homegrown talents’ importance both to the squad and the club’s financial situation.

“That part is true (about finances), but I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho,” the head coach said ahead of Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace.

“You have to bring more (through) because that is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage (of). The players that come from academy – to play, to feel the shirt and also to sell.”