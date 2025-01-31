Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal's Watkins deal, Man Utd set Garnacho price amid Chelsea interest, Tel fee agreed

✕ Close 'Watkins is our striker' - Emery reacts to Villa's evening of transfer speculation

Arsenal are preparing a spectacular second bid for striker Ollie Watkins while Aston Villa decide whether to sell the England international or Jhon Duran in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Gunners saw an opening bid rejected on Monday, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. Duran has undergone a medical with Saudi club Al-Nassr ahead of a £64m transfer, which may end Arsenal’s hopes, even though Watkins is an Arsenal fan and could be open to the move to the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Mathys Tel has sent Premier League clubs into a frenzy but telling Bayern Munich that he wants to leave. Tottenham have agreed a £50 deal, according to reports, but Manchester United believe they hold an advantage that could prove decisive in the race with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs.

That may depend on selling Alejandro Garnacho, however, with United setting Chelsea a new price for the 20-year-old Argentina winger. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.

