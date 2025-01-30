Who could Manchester United draw in Europa League last-16?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are safely through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League despite a turbulent campaign so far.

United did not win any of their first three games under Erik ten Hag, before interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ruben Amorim steadied the ship.

Though United still left it late to defeat Viktoria Plzen and Rangers, a final victory over FCSB secured their place in the top-eight.

United’s position in the bottom half of the Premier League table means victory in the Europa League is their best chance of returning to the Champions League next season.

And with no teams dropping into the Europa League from the Champions League this season, they will be among the favourites to go all the way.

The four clubs Manchester United could face in Europa League last-16

After finishing the league phase as the third seed, United progress directly through to the last-16.

While Friday’s draw will determine the exact position of the teams in the bracket, United know they will face one of the following teams in the last-16:

13th: Real Sociedad

14th: Galatasaray

19th: AZ Alkmaar

20th: Midtjylland

In the play-off rounds, 13th or 14th will play one of 19th or 20th, and vice versa. Man Utd will play the winner of one of those ties, to be revealed in Friday’s draw.

Here’s the full list of the potential last-16 matches:

1st/2nd to play 15th/16th/17th/18th – Lazio/Athletic Club to play Roma/Viktoria Plzen/Ferencvaros/Porto

3rd/4th to play 13th/14th/19th/20th – Manchester United/Tottenham to play Real Sociedad/Galatasaray/AZ Alkmaar/Midtjylland

5th/6th to play 11th/12th/21st/22nd – Frankfurt/Lyon to play FCSB/Ajax/Union SG/PAOK

7th/8th to play 9th/10th/23rd/24th – Olympiacos/Rangers to play Bodo/Glimt/Anderlecht/Twente/Fenerbahce

When will Manchester United’s potential opponents play their Europa League play-off?

The Europa League play-offs take place across 13 and 20 February. As the seeded teams in the play-off draw, Real Sociedad and Galatasaray will be at home in the second legs.

Here’s the full list of potential play-off ties, to be drawn on Friday:

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th - Bodo/Glimt/Anderlecht vs Twente/Fenerbahce

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd - FCSB/Ajax vs Union SG/PAOK

13th/14th to play 19th/20th - Real Sociedad/Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar/Midtjylland

15th/16th to play 17th/18th - Roma/Viktoria Plzen vs Ferencvaros/Porto

When will Manchester United play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Manchester United will be at home in the second leg.