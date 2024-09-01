Is Celtic vs Rangers on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Old Firm

Support truly

Celtic host Rangers in the first Old Firm of the season in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic defended their title last season under Brendan Rodgers and have made a perfect start to the new campaign with three straight wins.

Rangers know defeat at Celtic Park would leave them five points behind the leaders already, but Philippe Clement’s side can go top with a win.

Rangers have only won one of their last 12 matches against Celtic and Clement is yet to win any of his four Old Firms in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Rangers?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Sunday 1 September at Celtic Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 11:30am.

Subscribers can also stream the match via Sky Go, or purchase a pass for NOW TV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit to feature, while debuts could be handed to Alex Valle, Arne Engles and Luke McCowan. Auston Trusty was signed on deadline day.

Rangers defender Leon Bologun is a doubt while Nico Raskin, Robin Propper, Oscar Cortes and Ridvan Yilmaz are also set to be unavailable. New signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo is set to be available in the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Schmeichel, Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate; Forrest, Idah, Maeda

Rangers: Butlund; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Sterling, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Matondo; Dressers