Celtic v Rangers LIVE: Latest score as rivals clash in season’s first Old Firm derby
The Old Firm sides meet just four matches into the league season, with Celtic sitting second and Rangers in third
Defending champions Celtic are hosting Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park.
Celtic sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, having won all three matches so far this season, and are two points above Rangers ahead of their early clash. Rangers put in an impressive performance in their 6-0 win over Ross County last week, but an earlier draw to Hearts in their opening match leaves them three points adrift of current leaders Aberdeen.
Today’s meeting, while not deciding anything at this point in the calendar, gives both sides a chance to lay down a marker ahead of a long league campaign.
Celtic have won the last three titles and Brendan Rodgers is looking to extend that run while adding a good performance in the new format of the Champions League. Meanwhile Rangers, who last won the title in 2020/21, will be hoping to wrestle back the title while putting together a run in the Europa League.
Follow all the action from Old Firm derby below.
GOAL! CELTIC 1-0 Rangers (Kyogo, 11 minutes)
And Celtic make Rangers pay!
Celtic 0-0 Rangers, 10 minutes
What a chance for Rabbi Matondo! Another delicious delivery from James Tavernier bends on to the head of the winger, but he can’t hit the target from five yards out!
Celtic 0-0 Rangers, 8 minutes
A slightly damp stuface helps Daizen Maeda out, the Celtic forward able to keep the ball in as it snags just short of the sideline. Forward they pile to support Maeda, who moves infield and then uses the space out on the left. Greg Taylor fizzes a pass between Maeda and a couple of other colleagues in the box, Jefte hammering it away.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers, 6 minutes
Rangers are looking good in possession in these preliminary skirmishes, unlocking Celtic’s press but unable to breach the back four.
Tame! Celtic give the ball away again after an untimely slip and James Tavernier finds Cyriel Dessers with an incisive pass. The striker’s feet are neat but his shot is timid, and Kasper Schmeichel scoops it up. The flag was up, anyway.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers, 4 minutes
A first proper challenge of the match, Connor Barron sliding through the back of Kyogo. The midfielder escapes a booking.
Reo Hatate has Celtic’s opening effort soon after, dragging his shot from 30 yards some distance wide.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers, 2 minutes
Celtic attempt to play out from the back but lose it to James Tavernier. The right-back then underlaps Cerny, who looks to lift a little lob wedge over the top for him - he thins it, sending it skipping out of play.
Celtic 0-0 Rangers, 1 minute
An immediate opportunity for Rangers to test the Celtic defence, Vaclav Cerny standing up a free kick to the far post. A header back across is delivered with a bit too much oomph.
KICK OFF!
Off we go!
Celtic vs Rangers
Here we go then. The teams are readying themselves in the Celtic Park tunnel, the Glasgow ground full to the brim.
Celtic vs Rangers
Kevin Nisbet’s dramatic stoppage time winner allowed Aberdeen to keep their strong start to the season going at Ross County, Jimmy Thelin’s side four from four and top of the table. Can Celtic join them by continuing their own perfect start?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments