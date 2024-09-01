Rangers’ Connor Barron (left) and Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi battle for the ball ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Defending champions Celtic are hosting Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park.

Celtic sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, having won all three matches so far this season, and are two points above Rangers ahead of their early clash. Rangers put in an impressive performance in their 6-0 win over Ross County last week, but an earlier draw to Hearts in their opening match leaves them three points adrift of current leaders Aberdeen.

Today’s meeting, while not deciding anything at this point in the calendar, gives both sides a chance to lay down a marker ahead of a long league campaign.

Celtic have won the last three titles and Brendan Rodgers is looking to extend that run while adding a good performance in the new format of the Champions League. Meanwhile Rangers, who last won the title in 2020/21, will be hoping to wrestle back the title while putting together a run in the Europa League.

Follow all the action from Old Firm derby below.