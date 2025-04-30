Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more Barcelona vs Inter Milan Betting Tips Raphinha to score any time - 7/4 Betway

Barcelona host Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday, with the Spanish giants tournament favourites on betting sites to secure a sixth title (8pm, TNT Sports 1). For Inter Milan, victory in Munich next month would secure a fourth European Cup, but first since 2010, when Diego Milito scored twice in a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich. If Inter need a good omen, they beat Barcelona in the last four on route to the title that season. 15 years on, they've already beaten Bayern Munich, seeing them off in the quarter finals 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in Germany was followed up with a 2-2 draw at home. Hansi Flick's Barcelona side had lost five of their last six quarter-finals before this season, but beat Borussia Dortmund 5-3 to reach the last four first time since 2019.

Inter go into the game on the back of three defeats that have put an end to their treble ambitions. They were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by AC Milan, while defeats to Bologna and Roma leave them trailing Serie A leaders Napoli by three points with four games to play.

The Spaniards, on the other hand, sit top of the LaLiga, four points clear of Real Madrid with five games still to play and they have won 12 of their last 14 matches.

Football betting sites not only make Barca 2/1 favourites to win the tournament, they are also no bigger than 13/20 to win the first leg of this tie. Bettors can back Inter at 17/4 for the win on Wednesday, while they are 5/1 to secure their fourth title.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Betting Preview: Raphinha Can Stay Red-Hot

This will be the 13th time that the two sides, who last met in the group stages of the competition during the 2022/23 season.

Inter won 1-0 at the San Siro before they played out a 3-3 draw in Barcelona with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice, including the equaliser in added time.

Lewandowski is still scoring for fun in this competition, and he, along with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, have combined to score 27 of Barcelona’s 37 goals during this campaign.

The 36-year-old has scored 42 goals in 54 games for club and country, including 11 in the Champions League, which is one less than his teammate Raphinha, but with the veteran out injured, the goalscoring burden falls to the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or.

Raphinha is 11/2 on some betting apps to score first and Yamal at 9/1, while you can get 17/2 on Lautaro Martinez, who became the first Inter player to score in five consecutive Champions League games when he found the net in both legs against Bayern.

They might have to be at their best, though, to break the deadlock with their Italian counterparts, having secured eight clean sheets in the competition so far, which is two more than anyone else.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan prediction 1: Raphinha to score at any time - 7/4 Betway

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Tips: Treble-Chasing Barca On a Roll

Real Madrid won the Champions League and La Liga last season, as well as the Intercontinental Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup but could the tide looks to have turned in Barca’s favour.

The Catalans have already won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, beating Real Madrid in extra-time in the latter last weekend. They are also well placed to secure their 28th league title and could be crowned champions when the two sides play the latest edition of El Clasico on May 11.

And it’s hard to see beyond them, at least reaching the final in this competition. An in-form Barcelona side will be hard for anyone to stop, especially if their front three get a sniff of a goal.

They have conceded at home in four of their last six matches, though, while Inter have only failed to score in two of their 12 Champions League matches this season.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan 2: Barcelona to win & BTTS - 2/1 Bet365

