Alan Shearer’s problem with Alexander Isak and why it goes beyond Newcastle loyalties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Alan Shearer left Blackburn Rovers in 1995 to secure a world-record transfer to his boyhood club, he did not have to go on strike. “I did sign a new contract the year before I left, but I knew the relationship I had with Blackburn that if I ever wanted to leave, then that was the scenario.” He had the word of Rovers owner Jack Walker and hence when the opportunity to move to Newcastle – or Manchester United – arose, Shearer was allowed to make the jump.

Three decades on, such an amicable exit involving the Magpies and a record transfer fee has not occurred.

Alexander Isak has made his intention to leave Newcastle clear, insisting he has no desire to reintegrate into Eddie Howe’s team as he tries to force a move to Liverpool. The Swede has since refused to train with the team and spoken of “broken promises” over a possible departure in an explosive social media statement.

open image in gallery Alan Shearer (left) reflects on his own record transfer in light of the saga of the summer involving Alexander Isak ( Getty )

“It’s different in a way to Alex (Isak) because I was going back to the place I was born,” Shearer told The Independent, reflecting on his record £15m move to Newcastle in light of the saga of the summer.

Shearer doesn’t know if there is any scope for reconciliation, with either the fans or the club. “In a perfect world – and it’s a big, big if – then yes. It depends on what happens or if he wanted to say sorry or he wanted to come back.” But while the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer remains hopeful Isak can be reintegrated back into the Newcastle fold, he can only lament the impact his behaviour has had on the club and the players.

open image in gallery Shearer has lamented the impact of Isak’s (left) behaviour on his teammates ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Shearer scored 206 goals in 405 games for Newcastle ( Betfair )

“The whole situation has just been a mess,” Shearer said. “It hasn’t helped him, it hasn’t helped Newcastle – it’s just been a mess and it’s one Newcastle could’ve obviously done without.

“The most important people of all are the players on the team who are the ones that have suffered, because they’re the ones that are going out and trying to win a game without one of the best centre forwards in the country, through no fault of their own.”

As things stand, Newcastle find themselves in dire straits. With just a weekend separating now and the end of the summer transfer window, they are without a recognised senior striker who is willing to play for them. Yet despite the condemnation Isak has been subjected to, Newcastle have spent much of the last three months looking to benefit from similar antics in a bid to solve their forward problem.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has been a top priority for Eddie Howe’s side this summer, which has contributed to the Congolese forward going on strike. Akin to Newcastle with Isak, Brentford have been steadfast on not bowing to strongarm attempts.

There has been an air of hypocrisy to the move, with Newcastle lambasting Isak for turning his back on the club but choosing to pursue a player willing to do the same to a Premier League counterpart. Shearer, however, believes club loyalties are irrelevant in judging such behaviour.

“I don't like players refusing to play,” Shearer said. “I don't think you can do that, particularly if you’re being paid and you’ve got a contract behind you, whether that’s one year or three years like Alex’s contract is. It’s not a good look, whether that’s Isak or Wissa.

open image in gallery Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has also been attempting to force a move this summer ( PA Wire )

“It’s not something that’s just happening now. (Luka) Modric did it (in the summer of 2012), didn’t he, but he had had the best season ever at Spurs. So it’s happened in the past.”

Shearer’s philosophy of employer trumps employee also goes for his professional TV life, which saw a notable shake-up in May. “I guess it’s like a footballer leaving a football club,” he said of Gary Lineker’s sudden departure from Match of the Day. “The programme is always going to be bigger than any individual.”

open image in gallery Shearer (right) and Gary Lineker (left) still work together on The Rest Is Football ( FA/Getty )

Perhaps Newcastle are coming to their senses, with focus seemingly turning from Wissa to Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larson over the past week. Wolves say he’s not for sale and are demanding over £60m to even consider a move. For a player who only began to properly excel in the second half of last season, it’s a price that Newcastle have so far failed to meet, seeing two bids worth £50m and £55m rejected.

But regardless of how Newcastle value Strand Larsen, Wolves have no reason to budge. It’s a stance that’s been taken against Newcastle throughout their nightmare summer, which came off the back of their best season in decades.

open image in gallery Wolves are not budging over their price for Jorgen Strand Larsen ( AFP via Getty Images )

In May, a sense of overwhelming satisfaction consumed the club. The Carabao Cup had closed that 70-year wait for a trophy, lifting silverware and in turn a burden that had been carried for so long. The final-day qualification for a second Champions League campaign in three seasons further emboldened them, an achievement that provided new financial assurances. There was now no PSR need to sell Isak.

But after a summer that has seen Isak’s defiance compound a transfer window that has seen all but every top attacking target pass them by, the Magpies are now in place of desperation. Add Newcastle’s uber-wealthy Saudi ownership to the mix, whose £305m takeover in 2021 signalled a new era of success, and Shearer feels his side’s progression has become a double-edged sword.

open image in gallery Shearer thinks Newcastle’s nightmare summer has been in part a byproduct of their success ( Getty Images )

“Unfortunately for Newcastle, because of who they’re owned by now and the success they’ve had, and the scenario that is unfolding with Isak, whoever they go in for, they’re going to have to pay over the odds,” he said. “It’s just life – just football, isn’t it?

“They’ll have a tax on their head now and they’re going to have to pay more money than they ideally want or someone’s worth. They’ve lost out on several number one targets and because of the situation with Isak, they still need two forwards in if the worst thing happens.

“It’s been a tough summer.”

Alan Shearer was speaking at the launch of Betfair’s Safe Sub: when your player comes off, it’s not over yet. Your bet rolls onto the player coming on: applies on selected leagues and markets.