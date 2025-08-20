Newcastle hint at Alexander Isak decision in response to striker’s bombshell statement
The striker made claims over ‘broken promises’ on Tuesday night with the transfer saga turning ugly in the closing stages of the window
Newcastle United have rejected Alexander Isak’s claim that he was told he could leave this summer and hinted at no future deal for an exit materialising in the closing stages of the transfer window.
The saga turned ugly on Tuesday evening with the Swedish striker accusing the club of “broken promises” and maintaining that “trust is lost” between the parties.
But the Carabao Cup winners hit back with their own strongly-worded statement, hitting Isak’s hopes of a move to Liverpool, who had a £110m bid rejected earlier this summer, by underlining that they “do not foresee those conditions [of a sale] being met]” before the deadline.
A club statement read: “We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening. We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.
“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.
“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.
“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”
Isak has not played for Newcastle in pre-season or in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, missing their tour of Asia with what was attributed as a minor thigh injury, and was training separately from the rest of the team.
But he blamed Newcastle for the breakdown in their relationship, writing on Instagram: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.
“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.
“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”
Isak claimed his Newcastle teammates have given him their backing during a summer transfer saga.
Manager Eddie Howe has said Isak’s future is out of his hands but called on Saturday for a resolution, saying the 25-year-old could end the current impasse.
Newcastle, meanwhile, began the season without a striker with Isak out of the picture and after failing in their attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Bryan Mbeumo.
Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season to be voted a member of the PFA team of the season but opted to miss Tuesday’s awards.
He explained: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals. First and foremost I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way. I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.”
Newcastle host Liverpool on Monday while Arne Slot has said he wants to add one more attacker to his squad this summer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments