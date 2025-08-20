Transfer news live: Newcastle hint at Isak decision after bombshell statement, Spurs near Eze deal
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as the deadline begins to pull into view, with Alexander Isak, Eberechi Eze and Alejandro Garnacho linked with big-money moves
Alexander Isak changed the tone of his transfer saga late on Tuesday night with an explosive statement, accusing Newcastle United of “broken promises” and “lost trust” with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker.
The Reds’ offer of £110m fell well short of Newcastle’s valuation with the deadline for the transfer window now fast approaching, but the player has three more years on his contract, retaining some leverage for Eddie Howe’s side.
The Premier League champions are still linked with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, too, with the England defender a year away from becoming a free agent, though the FA Cup holders have stood firm on a valuation, despite the difficult situation.
Arne Slot’s side have the funds to buy again, with the boost of a £25m sale of Ben Doak to Bournemouth. While Eberechi Eze’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur also dominates the closing stretch of the window, though the deal is edging closer with Palace negotiating a suitable payment structure in a deal worth more than £55m.
Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and could rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Newcastle hint at Alexander Isak decision
summer and hinted at no future deal for an exit materialising in the closing stages of the transfer window.
The saga turned ugly on Tuesday evening with the Swedish striker accusing the club of “broken promises” and maintaining that “trust is lost” between the parties.
But the Carabao Cup winners hit back with their own strongly-worded statement, hitting Isak’s hopes of a move to Liverpool, who had a £110m bid rejected earlier this summer, by underlining that they “do not foresee those conditions [of a sale] being met]” before the deadline.
A club statement read: “We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening. We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.
Leeds in talks over AC Milan forward as Daniel Farke makes transfer priority clear
Leeds are advancing in talks with AC Milan for Noah Okafor as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his forward line.
The promoted club have made eight summer signings but want to add to their attack and are progressing in their attempts to sign the Switzerland winger.
Okafor, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, could join the exodus from AC Milan after Tijjani Reijnders, Theo Hernandez and Malick Thiaw were sold.
Wrexham close in on £8m deal for Man City starlet Callum Doyle
Wrexham are closing in on an £8m deal for Manchester City defender Callum Doyle that would take their summer spending past £30m.
The 21-year-old is set to become Phil Parkinson’s 10th summer signing while City continue to trim their squad and bring in money by selling youth-team products.
Centre-back Doyle would become the second biggest buy in Wrexham’s history after Nathan Broadhead joined from Ipswich last week in a move that could cost up to £10m.
Spurs also line up Savinho alternative
Tottenham Hotspur have identified Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche as a new target due to the lofty asking price for Manchester City’s Savinho.
In addition to the pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Spurs have looked at the Brazilian winger, who was omitted from the City squad for the Premier League opener at Wolves last weekend due to an injury sustained in a friendly with Palermo, though the 21-year-old faces stiff competition this season to play every week under Pep Guardiola.
City can also call on Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush, Oscar Bobb and Claudio Echeverri to play out wide, though Savinho remains highly-rated by the club since joining from Troyes for £30.8m in 2024.
Tottenham edge closer to Eberechi Eze deal with Crystal Palace – but key obstacle remains
Tottenham Hotspur have edged closer to a deal to sign Eberechi Eze after encountering difficulties over the weekend in negotiations with Crystal Palace.
The FA Cup holders have made a request over the payment structure of the transfer, with a proposed deal for the England international discussed at £55m plus add-ons.
Another round of negotiations concluded on Monday afternoon, and while no compromise has been reached, there is a feeling that talks are progressing towards an agreement, with the final details over how the sum will be paid between the clubs.
Liverpool set deadline in pursuit of Alexander Isak
The saga that has rolled on for most of the summer concerns Alexander Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool.
The Premier League champions submitted a £110m bid for Newcastle’s main forward but that was rejected out of hand and the Reds moved to sign Hugo Ekitike.
They have remained interested in Isak but the weekend’s results prove that Newcastle need his services more than Liverpool do.
The latest in this move is that Liverpool have made Isak their priority for the closing weeks of the window but want the deal done sooner than later.
They’ve set a deadline of next week to get an agreement done with Newcastle otherwise they will move on to other targets.
Alexander Isak accuses Newcastle of ‘broken promises’ over transfer saga
Alexander Isak has accused Newcastle of breaking promises to him and has said his relationship with the club is damaged beyond repair and that it is in everyone’s best interests he leaves.
The striker tried to force through a move before the end of the transfer window by claiming the Carabao Cup holders had long known what he wanted to do and claimed his private conversations with them had been misrepresented.
Liverpool had a £110m bid for Isak swiftly rejected by Newcastle, whose stance has been that the Sweden international is not for sale, while the Premier League champions have claimed they will not return with a second offer.
