Alan Shearer explains how Alexander Isak can still have a future at Newcastle

Alan Shearer believes there is still a world where Alexander Isak can have a future at Newcastle United.

Isak has made his intention to leave the Magpies clear, insisting he has no desire to reintegrate into Eddie Howe’s team as he tries to force a move to Liverpool. Earlier in the transfer window Newcastle rejected a bid of £110m from the Premier League champions for their star forward and have set a valuation of £150m for the 25-year-old.

The Swede has since refused to train with the team and spoken of “broken promises” over a possible exit in an explosive social media statement. He hasn’t been involved in either of Newcastle’s first two Premier League fixtures of the season, with his saga becoming an overarching factor of Monday’s tense meeting with Liverpool at St. James’ Park. He will, however, be in contention for a first appearance in three months during the September international break after being called up to Sweden duty.

Fans have been steadfast that Isak’s behaviour will draw a line under his career and goodwill on Tyneside whether he stays or goes, but all-time Premier League top scorer and Magpies icon Shearer has a flicker of hope that things can be resolved - providing it’s the player who initiates reconciliation.

“You’ll need to ask him,” Shearer told The Independent. “There’s so many different moving parts. I don’t know what’s gone on behind closed doors, whether there’s been any more conversations, whether there was any budging him.

“But in a perfect world, and it’s a big, big if, then yes (he can have a future at Newcastle). It depends on what happens or if he wanted to say sorry or he wanted to come back.

“There’s so many ifs and buts and hows and whys, and I guess it’s really difficult.”

Shearer was in attendance for the heated clash against Liverpool, at the beginning of which Newcastle fans unfurled a banner showing their support to the players and club amid the Isak drama. The banner read: “Nothing is achieved alone. We are a city, a whole population. We are Newcastle United.”

Howe’s side went on to put in an admirable shift despite playing the second half a man down, fighting tooth and nail to overturn a two-goal deficit, only to suffer 100th-minute heartbreak at the hands of 16-year-old Reds debutant Rio Ngumoha.

Shearer nevertheless joined the fans in voicing his support for the players who have been dragged into off-pitch matters, hailing their efforts.

“The most important people of all are the players on the team who are the ones that have suffered, because they're the ones that are going out and trying to win a game without one of the best center forwards in the country,” he added.

“All the fan wants is that when you’re wearing the shirt, you go out and give your best. Alex (Isak) has always done that up until this pre-season, but I thought the players were great on Monday evening and were great at Aston Villa without getting the right results in both games, and they always have been.

“That’s the way Eddie (Howe) demands how they play and that’s all the fans wanted. It was an amazing atmosphere, but football is pretty cruel at times.”

The whirlwind surrounding the striker has compounded an already nightmarish summer for Newcastle, having missed out on numerous top attacking targets to Premier League rivals, among whom were Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to Chelsea, as well as Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, who was as such booed on Monday by the home fans.

The Magpies are now trying to close a late deal for either Wolves frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen or long-time target Yoane Wissa, who similarly to Isak has been on strike this summer in a bid to move away from Brentford. But regardless of if Newcastle bring anyone in before next Monday’s transfer deadline, Shearer can only lament what has been a gruelling summer all-round, citing a series of reasons why things haven’t gone to plan.

open image in gallery Alan Shearer has lamented Newcastle's disastrous summer ( Getty Images )

“The whole situation has just been a mess,” Shearer said. “It hasn’t helped him, it hasn’t helped Newcastle - it’s just been a mess and it’s one Newcastle could’ve obviously done without.

“ I guess not having a chief executive hasn't helped, no sporting director hasn't helped. Whether that has been costly in trying to get number one targets, I don't know, but it certainly hasn't been a good summer for them.”

Alan Shearer was speaking as an ambassador for Betfair.