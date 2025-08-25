Newcastle fans send defiant message amid Alexander Isak issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United fans sent a clear message of solidarity with their club as they hosted Liverpool on Monday evening in a Premier League clash that had added tension due to negotiations between the teams over Magpies striker Alexander Isak.

Earlier in the transfer window Newcastle rejected a bid of £110m from the Premier League champions for their star forward and have set a valuation of £150m for the 25-year-old.

Isak has since refused to train with the team claiming Newcastle have broken promises to him over a possible exit and the Swede has been left out of the matchday squads for both top-flight matches this season.

The Newcastle fans provided a hostile and lively atmosphere in the opening minutes of the match at St. James’ Park after revealing a banner showing their support over the Isak drama.

The banner read: “Nothing is achieved alone. We are a city, a whole population. We are Newcastle United.”

The comments come in light of Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Isak as well as their poaching of Hugo Ekitike who was a target for the North East side.

As such, the 23-year-old French striker was booed, along with his Liverpool teammates and manager Arne Slot, as he departed the team bus ahead of the match and was later met with a frosty reception on the pitch.

Newcastle fans unfurl a banner in support of their club amid ongoing speculation over Alexander Isak ( Richard Jolly/The Independent )

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, called for the fans to create an ‘electric’ atmosphere in the build-up to the game and the first 15 minutes adhered to his calls with the home supporters in full, deafening voice spurring their team to take control of the game.

“Under the lights, evening games are always really special for us,” Howe said. “I have no doubt this will be a really passionate display from the home support.

“We need to use that - but not be reckless with it. We've got to concentrate and deliver our game plan, but using the energy from the crowd will be vital for us."

However, Liverpool struck the first blow, against the run of play, when Ryan Gravenberch’s strike from outside the penalty area beat Nick Pope on his near side and sent the Reds into a 1-0 lead.