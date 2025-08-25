Thierry Henry believes Alexander Isak should be allowed to leave Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thierry Henry believes it would be in Newcastle’s best interests for striker Alexander Isak to leave the club.

The Sweden international is currently frozen out of the first-team picture at St James’ Park amid a stand-off over his future.

Isak became unsettled when the Magpies rejected a £110million bid for his services from Liverpool more than three weeks ago and has since trained away from the rest of the squad.

The 25-year-old has also issued a statement claiming promises made to him by the club have been “broken” and “the relationship can’t continue”.

Newcastle have been adamant the player is not for sale and Henry, the former Arsenal, Barcelona and France forward, feels he could yet be re-integrated by manager Eddie Howe.

However, he thinks it would be better if Isak was allowed to go.

Henry, working as a pundit ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Liverpool on Monday, told Sky Sports: “You cannot put yourself in a situation when you don’t come to train.

“I think for me, in an ideal world, the best thing for him is – I think, for everybody – is if he can leave.

“But I also do believe that when someone makes a mistake, if he sees it as a mistake and after (so does) his dressing room, if he apologises, then we can move on.

“If he scores goals and he starts to play the same way he played last year, then the Newcastle fans will be OK about it.

“The best for me right now, the way it is, for Liverpool and Newcastle, is if he goes.”