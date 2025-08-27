Transfer news live: Isak makes fresh push for Liverpool, Arsenal hijack Spurs again, Chelsea’s Lopez bid
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view
The transfer window has entered its final week with the biggest story of the summer still unresolved: Alexander Isak still wants to leave Newcastle United for Liverpool, with the striker now determined to make a fresh push for Anfield.
Newcastle are said to be braced for a fresh bid from Liverpool after Isak reiterated his desire to leave following discussions with the club’s hierarchy on Monday night. Meanwhile, Newcastle have had a bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen turned down and also want to sign Yoane Wissa, but neither are viewed as a direct replacement for Isak.
Arsenal’s business is not done just yet after signing Eberechi Eze and the Gunners are exploring a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s defender Piero Hincapie. Tottenham are in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms, but Chelsea look set to sign another amid talks with Barcelona for Fermin Lopez and Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho.
Manchester United have been tipped to target Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba after their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday. United have been tasked with fending of more interest from Saudi Arabia for captain Bruno Fernandes, while Kobbie Mainoo will consider leaving if the club receive a suitable offer for the 20-year-old.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe issues update on Alexander Isak saga
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for clarity over Alexander Isak’s future.
Newcastle’s hierarchy met with Isak on Monday and while head coach Howe insisted he was not party to what was said during those discussions, he admitted a decision over the Sweden international – the subject of a rejected £110m bid from the Reds – was needed sooner rather than later.
Howe said: “I’ve not been party to talks on this for a long time now. I’ve been preparing the team and giving all my energy to the players that want to play for Newcastle. I think that is where my energy is best put at the moment.
“We want clarity, we want to move forward, we want the narrative to change because we’re in the start of the season now.”
Chelsea consider move for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez
Chelsea are considering the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein there hasn’t been contact between the clubs yet but the Blues have touched based with Lopez’s camp.
Chelsea are exploring attacking options amid expected exits for the remaining days of the window.
Fermin’s Barcelona contract runs through to 2029. He made 46 appearances in 2024/25 scoring eight goals and creating 10 assists.
Man Utd consider fresh move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba
Manchester United are considering a fresh move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba after the club’s 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.
The question is then how much he is really worth to United, and how much they’re willing to spend.
In order to complete his system, Ruben Amorim wants a physical, athletic runner who can carry the ball up the pitch, and a deep-lying playmaker. It has already been reported in this newsletter that he eventually wants that duo to be Baleba and Adam Wharton. The Brighton midfielder has come out well on top in the data for all of United’s requirements, but they don’t currently have anything close to either type of player.
Standing back, United now see Baleba as the potential £120m answer in the centre – although that was what £42.1m Manuel Ugarte was supposed to be, “that pin missing”.
Piero Hincapie gives green light to Arsenal move
Piero Hincapie has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and wants to move to the Gunners before next week’s deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Romano adds that Arsenal will approach Leverkusen with a loan offer with obligation to buy - and says that Porto are leading contenders to sign Jakub Kiwior.
That would create the space Arsenal need to sign Hincapie and add another left-sided defender to the squad.
Alexander Isak maintains stance to push for Newcastle exit
Alexander Isak has told Newcastle he still wants to leave after face-to-face talks.
The Telegraph reports the Swedish striker is adamant he wants to leave, with his desire to join Liverpool.
That despite the intervention of chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, though Newcastle have not received a bid that is close to their valuation of the player after the champions’ saw an offer knocked back earlier this summer.
A Public Investment Fund [PIF] delegation and co-owner Jamie Reuben met with the player at his home on Monday, but no progress has been made over a path back to playing for Eddie Howe’s side.
