Alexander Isak set to return for Sweden amid uncertain Newcastle future

Alexander Isak will make his return to the Sweden team at the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, as the impasse over his desired move away from Newcastle drags on.

The 25-year-old did not play for the Magpies in pre-season and has yet to make an appearance in domestic football this season as he continues to push for a transfer away from the club. He has been training alone since skipping Newcastle’s pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea.

But despite his lack of match sharpness he has been picked for Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson’s 24-strong squad.

Sweden take on Slovenia on 5 September and Kosovo on 8 September.

Also named in the squad are fellow striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has impressed for Arsenal since being unveiled as their marquee signing in the summer, and Anthony Elanga, who - however briefly - is Isak’s teammate at Newcastle after his move from Nottingham Forest. Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has also been named.

Isak is currently ‘on strike’ with the impasse over his future showing no signs of breaking. He has three years left on his contract and Newcastle are determined not to sell.

He reiterated his desire to leave following discussions with the club’s hierarchy on Monday night, and Liverpool may submit a further bid after seeing a £110m offer turned down earlier in the window.

Part of Newcastle’s predicament is that they have no-one to replace Isak should the prolific forward leave the club.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike opted to move to Liverpool and has proven an astute signing so far, while Wolves have rejected a second bid believed to be worth £55m for their striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford have knocked back an offer for Yoane Wissa.