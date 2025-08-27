When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the Carabao Cup third round takes place tonight.

Manchester United take on League Two Grimsby in the pick of the second-round ties after Sunderland and Leeds were the Premier League teams to suffer upsets on Tuesday.

Cambridge, Port Vale and Bradford put their name in the hat after knocking out teams in higher divisions, giving themselves a chance of a big-name tie.

The nine Premier League teams involved in European football join the action for the third round, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents later on.

The Carabao Cup will no longer be split between southern and northern regions from the third round onwards.

Here’s everything you need to know...

When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw?

The draw will be held on the evening of Wednesday 27 August.

It will take place following Manchester United’s second-round meeting with Grimsby, which kicks off at 8pm BST. Therefore the draw will begin after 10pm.

How to watch the Carabao Cup third-round draw

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers will be released later today.

Carabao Cup third-round matchdays

The third round will take place over the week commencing 15 September and week commencing 22 September, with the split based on whether a team playing in Europe is involved.