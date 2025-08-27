Morgan Rogers decision forces Tottenham to explore options in transfer scramble
Uncertainty around a move for Rogers means Tottenham are also looking at Lucas Paqueta, Xavi Simons, Ademola Lookman and Maghnes Akliouche
Tottenham are trying to sign two attackers from a shortlist of five names as they seek to bolster their options in the final days of a frantic transfer window.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers remains the ideal signing, but the difficulty in doing that deal means the Spurs hierarchy are also looking at West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, Leipzig's Xavi Simons, Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche.
The window has so far proven hugely frustrating for the club in terms of attack, as moves for Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White and now Savinho and Nico Paz have failed or faltered.
That feeling is accentuated by the fact that Spurs have money to spend, as illustrated by the suggested fees they have reached in some of those negotiations.
This has nevertheless affected the pursuits of other players, as they now continue to try and get one central attacker and another who can play out wide.
Spurs would love Rogers but some figures in the hierarchy are wary of getting into another pursuit that would end up as high-profile and without success.
Villa are so far resistant to even countenancing the idea of a sale, and some sources maintain that Tottenham would not go high enough in terms of an offer to make the club reconsider.
There has been a lingering question from sources in the market over Spurs having to "learn" to do big deals again.
Paqueta also presents difficulties, however, since West Ham's troubled start to the season means it is a bad time to push to sign one of their key players.
Manager Graham Potter is instead far more concerned with bringing recruits in, as his side face up to the reality of a relegation battle.
Simons had been viewed as a certainty for Chelsea, but they have been intent on moving players out first, and are also pursuing Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.
That may now leave an opening for Spurs, although they have yet to push on that potential deal as proactively as others.
Lookman has meanwhile entered into a dispute with Atalanta due to his desire to leave, and Spurs may present one of those opportunities that suits all parties.
While the fractious nature of this window means moves for Manchester City’s Savinho or Como’s Paz could yet be resurrected, the club are prioritising other alternatives.
