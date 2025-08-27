Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira maintains Jorgen Strand Larsen will “never force a move” but conceded “every player has a price” after Newcastle United saw a second bid rejected for the forward.

Strand Larsen has emerged as a target for Eddie Howe’s side with Alexander Isak adamant that he wants to leave following interest from Liverpool.

But Wolves have stood firm, knocking back a second offer thought to be worth up to £55m, with the player hitting a double in the 3-2 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday night.

“Until now, Strand Larsen is our player,” the Portuguese insisted. “Also I understand football, every player has a price.

“I believe. Even Messi, or Cristiano. But he is very, very important for us. We'll see what happens.

“I know him very well. But of course, we know football is football. We must be ready for everything.

“He will never force a move. There are players I have known in this situation, and they just ask me not to play. But Larsen wants to play every time. In the end, he goes in at centre-back and defends, it means that he has the character.

“But I want to keep the best players and this kind of player with us, of course."

open image in gallery Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates scoring their side's third goal ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Wolves host Everton this weekend, with Larsen likely to remain available unless Newcastle return with an improved offer.

Pereira hopes the midweek cup win will carry over momentum to the Premier League after back-to-back defeats to start the season.

Larsen scored 14 goals in 35 matches last term for Wolves to help them avoid relegation, before his loan deal became a permanent deal from Celta Vigo, with the club taking up their option at €30m (£25.9m).