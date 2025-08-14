Yoane Wissa to miss Brentford’s Premier League opener amid doubt over future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has confirmed wantaway forward Yoane Wissa will not be included in his squad for his first game in charge at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Wissa, 28, returned to first-team training last week having stayed away since a reported £30m bid for him from Newcastle was rejected. The Frenchman left the Bees' summer training camp in Portugal early in July.

Andrews, appointed as Thomas Frank's replacement in June, told a press conference: "I've made a decision he is not (available). It has been a very disrupted pre-season and the interest in Yoane is very clear.

"As a head coach, I want Yoane to be in the building and be a part of the first team and the squad. I see that. But I'm very understanding of his situation.

"I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist. But we have to focus on the players who are ready."

When asked if Wissa is likely to stay at Brentford, Andrews added: "I don't know. It's very hard to know.

"I know what I would like to happen, I would like Wissa to be part of the first-team squad. Where that will end, I'm not sure. But certainly as a club, we want him to stay."

Summer signing from Liverpool Caoimhin Kelleher and forward Kevin Schade are injury doubts, while Gustavo Nunes (hamstring), Vitaly Janelt (heel) and Paris Maghoma are out.

PA