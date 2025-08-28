Transfer news live: Isak to Liverpool latest, Chelsea near Garnacho deal and Arsenal chase Hincapie

'We need clarity' - Howe addresses Isak situation

The summer transfer window is nearing its end with the ongoing saga surrounding Newcastle’s Alexander Isak still the dominant story as the striker pushes again for a move to Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have already had bids knocked back for Isak in this window, with the wantaway forward making clear he has no desire to remain at Newcastle and excluded from the squad. The Tyneside club are holding firm, though - but might their bid to Wolves for Jorgan Strand Larsen be an indication that they are expecting a fresh approach for their current first-choice centre forward.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s summer-long pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho may be nearing an end with a deal seemingly close with Manchester United for the winger. Xavi Simons had long been on the club’s radar, too, but the RB Leipzig now appears likelier to head to Tottenham - in need of an alternative addition after being beaten to Eberechi Eze by rivals Arsenal and having found a move for Morgan Rogers difficult to progress.

Mikel Arteta appears to have identified another one-time Spurs target as a possible defensive addition, with Piero Hincapie linked with a move to north London. With Manchester United perhaps reigniting their interest in Carlos Baleba, and plenty of deals to be done all around Europe, a hectic final few days of the window could be in store...

