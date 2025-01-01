World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest quarter-final action as Dobey faces Price before Luke Littler returns
The quarter-finals begin on New Year’s Day, with Chris Dobey facing Gerwyn Price before Luke Littler returns tonight against Nathan Aspinall
The quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship start today, as the new year begins with some of the sport’s biggest names facing off at Alexandra Palace.
Today’s action sees Chris Dobey face Gerwyn Price, while Michael van Gerwen battles Callan Rydz.
Then, the tantalising evening session gets underway with Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting, before favourite and 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall.
We’re guaranteed a new winner in 2025 after defending champion Luke Humphries lost 4-1 to Wright in round three, with the Englishman joining two-time champion Gary Anderson and second seed Michael Smith as notable names to exit the competition early on.
And we could yet be in for more shocks at Ally Pally as the quarter-finals get underway - follow all the action unfold below:
World Darts Championship prize money: How much will winner earn at Ally Pally?
The PDC World Darts Championship is in full flow as we return from the Christmas break, with plenty of shocks and show-stopping moments already captivating fans at Alexandra Palace.
Luke Littler is the favourite to win the title in January, and will not have to face last year’s winner Luke Humphries after the defending champion was beaten by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last-16.
Meanwhile, two-time champion Gary Anderson and 2023 winner Michael Smith were among the upsets as both crashed out in the opening rounds.
Luke Littler is the favourite for the title in 2025
World Darts Championship 2025: Scores, schedule and results
The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 is underway as Alexandra Palace delivers its usual thrills over the festive period.
And there will be a new champion after holder Luke Humphries was stunned by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last 16.
As the Luke Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ enters this year’s championship as favourite, with former world champion Michael van Gerwen among his main contenders.
Gary Anderson, Michael Smith, Mike De Decker and Rob Cross were among the top seeds to suffer shock early exits with 96 players competing for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a £2.5m prize pot.
Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen are among the main contenders battling out for the £500,000 top prize at Alexandra Palace
World Darts Championship LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s World Darts Championship action.
It’s quarter-finals day with the last eight challengers all hoping to book a spot in the semi-finals and take one step closer to winning the world title.
Coverage will be shown on Sky Sports throughout the day with big-hitters like Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen in action during the afternoon session before Luke Littler takes to the stage in the evening session tonight.
Who will make it to the final four? Let’s find out...
