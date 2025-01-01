World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest quarter-final action as Dobey faces Price before Luke Littler returns

✕ Close Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears after opening World Championship win

The quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship start today, as the new year begins with some of the sport’s biggest names facing off at Alexandra Palace.

Today’s action sees Chris Dobey face Gerwyn Price, while Michael van Gerwen battles Callan Rydz.

Then, the tantalising evening session gets underway with Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting, before favourite and 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall.

We’re guaranteed a new winner in 2025 after defending champion Luke Humphries lost 4-1 to Wright in round three, with the Englishman joining two-time champion Gary Anderson and second seed Michael Smith as notable names to exit the competition early on.

And we could yet be in for more shocks at Ally Pally as the quarter-finals get underway - follow all the action unfold below: