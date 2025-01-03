World Darts Championship prize money: How much will winner earn at Ally Pally?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The PDC World Darts Championship has delivered plenty of shocks and show-stopping moments captivating fans at Alexandra Palace over the festive period.

Luke Littler is the favourite to win the title in January and faces Michael Van Gerwen in the final tonight.

‘The Nuke’ swept past Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals, while ‘MVG’ had too much for Chris Dobey.

This time last year, much was made of a then-16-year-old Littler potentially taking home £500,000 for winning the competition, though he eventually had to ‘settle’ for the runners-up prize of £200,000.

But how much money is on the line at Alexandra Palace, and what can players expect to take home if they reach the latter stages of the tournament?

What is the prize money at the World Darts Championship?

As the most prestigious tournament in the sport, the World Darts Championship carries the highest prize fund too, with a total pot of around £2.5m.

A large chunk of this is saved for the winner, who bags £500,000 and also takes home the Sid Waddell Trophy, named in honour of famed darts commentator Sid Waddell.

The losing finalist takes home £200,000, while players who lose in the semi-finals are rewarded with £100,000, and those who only make the quarter-finals get £50,000 each.

Even at round three of the competition, players receive £25,000 if they lose, while they take home £35,000 if they lose in round four. The first and second round come with rewards of £7,500 and £15,000 respectively.

World Darts Championship prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

Total: £2,500,000

What is the World Darts Championship schedule?

Friday, 27 December sees the start of round three, with the next round beginning during the evening session on 29 December. The dates for the next rounds are as follows:

27 December – Round three begins

29 December – Round four begins

1 January – Quarter-finals begin

2 January – Semi-finals take place

3 January – Final takes place

You can find the full tournament schedule here, as well as information on the format, seeds and pre-tournament odds.