Darts has a new world champion, and he’s a 17-year-old boy from Warrington. Luke Littler first picked up a set of magnetic darts bought by his dad from a pound shop while he was still in nappies, and was throwing 180s before most children could count that high. The journey from freakishly talented toddler to champion of the world ended on stage here at Alexandra Palace as he took down the sport’s modern alpha specimen, Michael van Gerwen, with a ruthless display of finishing, toying with him, bullying him, racing into a 4-0 lead and eventually winning 7-3.

Littler almost won his first world title in fittingly outrageous style, hitting bullseye twice on a pinprick but missing double 16 for the trophy. A moment later he returned to the oche for another shot with three darts in his hand, took a deep breath and muttered “come on” to himself. The crowd rose, camera phones hoisted over their heads like an offering to their new god. Littler hit double 16 at the second attempt, dropped his head into his hands and let the tears flow.

The analysts had foretold one of the great world championship finals as two geniuses of the game pushed each other to higher and higher levels. In truth it was often nervy and scrappy and riddled with mistakes, amid flecks of natural brilliance. Van Gerwen held his own in the inner ring, beating his opponent’s tally of 180s and only a little behind with his three-dart average (100.69 versus Littler’s 102.73). But on the outer ring, where matches are won and lost, where history is written, Van Gerwen erred while Littler was piercing and punishing.

open image in gallery Littler celebrates after clinching victory in the final ( Getty Images )

Littler was not so steely on this stage 12 months ago, losing the final to world No 1 Luke Humphries, but a year later he was a wiser player. In between he had won the Premier League and Grand Slam events among a string of titles, learning what it takes to beat the best in showpiece events. Often he has been painted as casual, a teenager more interested in computer games and junk food than training, but Littler was utterly one-eyed in his desire to win this trophy. He spent Friday morning watching that lost final against Humphries, looking for clues, wanting to right the wrongs, and he did so emphatically.

The evening had the sense of something momentous in the air from the start, drawing thousands to this cathedral of darts for one more night of theatre. Two hours before an arrow was thrown, a group of Power Rangers were walking down Muswell Hill singing Littler’s name with gusto and vaping into the cold night. On Alexandra Palace Way two half-naked men were pulling on Mario and Luigi costumes, while up the road some smurfs bundled out of a taxi at the foot of the giant stairway to the venue.

This was set to be a match-up for the ages between two players who step up to the oche, eye their target and throw without fuss, who tend to score heavily almost at will and have the extraordinary ability to pull off unthinkable checkouts when it matters. Many had come to see Van Gerwen, of course, a three-time world champion and a legend of the sport, a man with braced teeth and a bowling-ball head like a sinister mix of Jaws and Dr Evil. Mostly, though, they had come to see a teenager beat him.

open image in gallery Littler arrives on stage at Alexandra Palace ( AP )

open image in gallery Littler raced into an early lead against Van Gerwen ( Action Images via Reuters )

Littler’s story is well worn by now, the toddler who started throwing darts aged 18 months, the home video throwing darts with that recognisably smooth style while wearing a nappy, hitting 180s by six and beating adults in competitive leagues at 10. That trajectory continued with unfaltering speed, all the way to last year’s final, and perhaps in hindsight that defeat was a blessing, one that slowed the chaos swirling around him just a little, offering some cover before a stunning first full season that even his most ardent backers didn’t expect.

The past few weeks were not always so smooth. He suffered a bout of nerves that shook him in the opening round here against Ryan Meikle, expectation weighing heavy. He choked up with tears during the post-match interview and walked away to embrace his family. Yet from there he grew, squeezing past the unseeded Ryan Joyce before crushing an almost awe-struck Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals. “No nerves,” Littler said. “I’m playing with absolute confidence, with freedom.” For the rest of the field, that statement was ominous.

He dumped out Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals with his tournament high average of 105.48 and arrived at this final as the strong favourite. Van Gerwen would have to be immaculate, but he gave up the first set too easily, nervously missing three darts for the opening leg and busting his score in the process. Littler was a touch off kilter too, averaging a sluggish 93 in the first set, but such were Van Gerwen’s struggles that it was enough to lead 1-0.

open image in gallery Littler reacts after clinching the World Darts Championship ( Zac Goodwin/PA )

Littler settled in the second set, eyes narrowed and arm flowing smoothly under his nose as he rattled off three quick legs averaging a towering 115. His third set was more ragged but Van Gerwen wasted huge chances including three darts at double top to break Littler’s throw, and soon it was 3-0.

At the beginning of the fourth set Littler produced a breathtaking piece of showmanship. Most players negotiate 70 via treble 10, double 20, or perhaps treble 18, double eight. But Littler’s eyes trained on the centre of the board as he nonchalantly hit bullseye, bringing the crowd up off their seats, before he took out double 10. The well-lubricated fans entered giddy delirium as Van Gerwen huffed and grunted; a few moments later he was trudging off stage 4-0 down while Littler pumped up the crowd as the hype music blared.

Van Gerwen showed a gritty resolve on his return, finding bull to clinch the fifth set and finally get on the board at 4-1, but then came what felt like the death knell: in the deciding leg of the sixth set – a chance for Van Gerwen to seize the momentum – Littler held his throw with a smartly set-up finish, won as so many legs were on his beloved double 10.

open image in gallery Littler celebrates on stage with the trophy ( Action Images via Reuters )

They traded sets but Van Gerwen had run out of time. He was the youngest ever world champion when he clinched his first title aged 24, at a time when he seemed set to take over from Phil Taylor as the game’s dominant force for decades to come. Littler was six then, and still not a man now. And yet as he paraded the giant trophy around the stage, serenaded by fans singing “walking in a Littler wonderland”, he looked every bit the rightful king of darts.