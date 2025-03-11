Cheltenham Festival Day Two 30/1 Accumulator, Betting Tips and Predictions

Cheltenham Day Two betting tips

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival began with a bang yesterday with wins for Kopek Des Bordes and Lossiemouth, while there were surprises in store as Golden Ace and Jango Baie triumphed in the Champion Hurdle and Arkle Chase respectively.

There’s no rest and we’re straight back into the action on Wednesday with another seven races, beginning with the Turners’ Novices Hurdle Ladies’ Day.

Wednesday begins with a close field in that one among Cheltenham betting sites, with Final Demand priced at 13/8 and The New Lion at 7/4.

The Browns Advisory Novices’ Chase and Grand Annual Challenge Cup are two more noteworthy Wednesday races – with Ballyburn clear favourite at 5/6 for the former and very little separating Unexpected Party (11/2) and My Mate Mozzie (13/2) in the latter.

But it’s undeniably the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase (4pm) that’s the highlight of Day Two at the famous racecourse.

Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon is the early favourite for the biggest race of the day, priced as low as 5/6 at various betting sites, though he’s set to face a challenge from Marine Nationale (5/1) and two-time winner Energumene (7/1).

With the excitement set to continue today at Prestbury Park, we’ve compiled three standalone tips to combine for an accumulator on Ladies’ Day that can be used with a variety of Cheltenham offers available this week.

Cheltenham Day Two Acca: New Lion To Kick Off With A Win

The first race of the day sees three Grade One winners face off in Final Demand, The Yellow Clay and The New Lion.

Final Demand is ante-post favourite at 13/8 following an impressive win at Leopardstown in his last outing with Paul Townend at the reins, but The New Lion could offer value at around 7/4 with Betfred.

He made a winning hurdles debut at Chepstow in October, and later won twice in as many months at Newbury.

The quality of that performance from Harry Skelton’s charge in that Grade One contest is enough to suggest he has the quality to win at Prestbury Park. We like the Cheltenham odds for The New Lion to kick off our acca with an outright win.

Cheltenham Day Two Acca: A Dominant Display From Ballyburn?

It’s difficult to look past Ballyburn in the second race of the day, with the seven-year-old clearly the most talented in the field. His pricing reflects that too at 5/6.

He won the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle last year and has been in fine form since then, winning three of his four races along with a second place at Kempton just after Christmas.

The forecast is showing good-to-soft ground too, which should favour Mullins’ horse. Dancing City and Betterdaysahead could be contenders should Ballyburn falter, and both have solid prices on horse racing betting sites.

But we’re not expecting any mistakes from the seven-year-old as he looks to make it two wins out of two at Cheltenham to keep our acca moving in the right direction.

Cheltenham Day Two Acca: Marine Nationale To Upset The Odds?

Finally we have the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the biggest race of Ladies’ Day.

Jonbon is the favourite in this one, but his only three defeats have come at Cheltenham, and with a price of 5/6, it could be worth looking for value elsewhere.

Day one was a mixed bag for trainer Nicky Henderson as Jango Baie produced an exhilarating run at the line to win the Arkle Chase.

However, Henderson’s top charge Constitution Hill failed in his attempt to win a second Champion Hurdle, falling to present Golden Ace with day one’s prestigious crown. Could another Henderson favourite could be primed for a defeat?

To that end, Marine Nationale could be an interesting wager at 5/1. The 2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner looks to be hitting some of his finest form this term, and though the finished second behind fellow runner Solness at the Dublin Racing Festival earlier this year, many believe he can reverse that result today.

Combine all three of these picks for a Day Two accumulator, with the three combined offered at just over 30/1.

Cheltenham Day Two acca: The New Lion, Ballyburn and Marine Nationale to win – 30/1 Bet365

