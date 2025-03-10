BetMGM Cheltenham Offer 2025: Sign Up Bonus, Free Bets and Free Spins

BetMGM has become one of the best betting sites in the UK market since its launch in 2023, and they’re running a sign-up offer before and during the Cheltenham Festival for punters to earn £40 in free bets.

The Cheltenham BetMGM welcome offer gives users the chance to use £40 in free bets how they see fit, with 2 x £10 free bets across the sportsbook and another 2 x £10 free bets to use on acca bets with three or more selections.

The BetMGM new customer offer only requires a £10 deposit and £10 bet on any sport with odds of evens or greater, while free bets are available to use on all sports including horse racing.

To help would-be customers decide whether this BetMGM Cheltenham offer is right for them, we’ve compiled a brief guide to the promo, including what it is, how to sign up for the BetMGM welcome offer and some more information on BetMGM bonuses.

What is the BetMGM Cheltenham offer?

The BetMGM sign up offer is a standard variation of a ‘bet and get’ offer, in which new customers can earn £40 in free bets by signing up, depositing £10 and placing a £10 bet online on any sports market with odds of evens or greater. Each-way bets must have a £20 total stake.

Once the qualifying wager is settled, new customers will receive 2 x £10 free bets to use across the sportsbook and another 2 x £10 free bets for accumulator bets with three or more selections (with minimum of 1/2 odds per leg).

Cheltenham free bets can actually be used on all sports, but eSports, eSports football and non UK/IE/ horse racing are exempt.

BetMGM Cheltenham free bets expire within seven days. To use your bonus funds, you must select the Free Bets via the checkbox on the betslip after selecting your qualifying markets.

Is there a BetMGM Promo Code for Cheltenham 2025?

There’s no BetMGM Cheltenham promo code required to secure its welcome offer for 2025 Cheltenham Festival. Customers need only to click our link to access the BetMGM Cheltenham offer before registering, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater.

BetMGM Cheltenham Offers and Features

BetMGM is one of the top new betting sites on the market and it can already compete with the most established horse racing betting sites when it comes to the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

There are a number of quality options available for existing customers when it comes to BetMGM Cheltenham offers, such as the following:

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): If your selection wins or places and the SP is greater, BetMGM will pay out at the larger price no matter what your odds were for your initial wager for bets made after 11am on the day of the race.

Bet Boosts: BetMGM offer a range of price boosts among its Cheltenham offers. It allows existing customers to receive a bigger price on their Cheltenham odds for runners and other markets.

Golden Silks: Customers can secure a profit boost up to 10 per cent for every day of the week from Monday to Friday after placing a £20 bet on Monday.

Cheltenham Specials: BetMGM offer a range of special markets on Cheltenham Festival, geared around trainers, horses, owners and other specials around the event, including the Prestbury Cup winner.

Acca Boosts: BetMGM offers acca boosts for Cheltenham accas with three legs or more. The greater the number of legs on your acca, the larger the boost from BetMGM.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back (NRMB): No runner money back or non runner no bet are popular Cheltenham betting offers. BetMGM give customers their money back as cash if runners do not compete in specified races.

Extra Places: Extra places are always the first port of call for many punters for each-way bets on Cheltenham Festival. BetMGM Cheltenham offers include extra places on selected races to secure extra value on your each-way Cheltenham bets.

Racing live streaming: BetMGM offers live streaming on horse racing in the UK and Ireland through Racing TV. All Cheltenham races will be streamed live throughout the week on BetMGM, allowing customers to capitalise on expert commentary and high-definition feed.

How To Get Free Spins On BetMGM

BetMGM users can take advantage of one the best gambling brands in the industry. BetMGM has a proud history in the gambling industry with its roots firmly entrenched in Las Vegas and its casinos.

BetMGM have one of the best casino sites out there and users can obtain free spins and casino bonuses on its variety of games. Free spins available for customers during Cheltenham week include the following:

Golden Wheel: BetMGM customers can automatically receive one free spin on the BetMGM promotion Golden Wheel. Customers can win a raft of prizes after spinning the wheel, including £5,000 in cash, free spins, free bets and more.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

