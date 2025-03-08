Bet365 Cheltenham Offer 2025: Bonus Code, Free Bets and Free Spins

Bet365 is one of the leading betting sites for the Cheltenham Festival, offering a bet £10 get £30 sign-up bonus for new customers.

This Cheltenham offer stands out due to its flexibility – new players can deposit and bet between £5-£10, with free bets awarded at 300 per cent of their first wager.

For example:

• Deposit and bet £5 – Receive £15 in free bets

• Deposit and bet £7.50 – Receive £22.50 in free bets

• Deposit and bet £10 – Receive £30 in free bets

This means those on a lower budget can still claim a welcome bonus tailored to their needs.

Free bet credits can be used on Cheltenham odds or any other sports markets on Bet365’s website or betting app. However, they must be used within seven days of being credited.

Is There a Bet365 Bonus Code for Cheltenham 2025?

New customers can enter promo code INDY2024 when signing up for Bet365. This code should be used during registration when signing up through any of the links on this page.

Bet365 Cheltenham Offers & Features

As one of the best horse racing betting sites, Bet365 provides a range of promotions for Cheltenham Festival punters:

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) – If the starting price (SP) is higher than the odds taken, Bet365 pays out at the bigger price.

Bet Boosts – Selected runners at Cheltenham receive enhanced odds.

Racing Value – ‘First past the post’ payouts now include ante-post bets, ensuring you still get paid even if your horse is later disqualified.

Each-Way Extra – Adjust your each-way place terms for more flexible betting options.

My Horses – Track your favourite horses and receive alerts.

Colossus Bets – Engage in pool betting with the chance to win a share of a large prize fund.

Live Streaming – Watch all Cheltenham races live via Bet365’s website and betting app.

Racing Replay Archive – Review past performances to analyse form before placing a bet.

How to Get Free Spins on Bet365

Many Cheltenham bettors also look for free spins to generate casino winnings that can be converted to sportsbook cash. Bet365 offers several ways to earn no deposit free spins either through free games or its online casino.

6 Horses Challenge – Correctly predict two or three winners to earn up to 10 free spins. Predict four or more to win a cash prize.

6 Scores Challenge – One correct score wins 5 free spins, two correct scores wins 10 free spins, and three correct scores wins 25 free spins.

Prize Matcher – Play daily for free. Reveal symbols on a grid for a chance to win free spins.

Responsible Gambling

Cheltenham Festival is an exciting time for punters, but it’s essential to gamble responsibly. Bet365 provides safer gambling tools to help players stay in control, including:

Deposit limits – Set a spending cap.

– Set a spending cap. Reality checks – Receive pop-up alerts on betting time.

– Receive pop-up alerts on betting time. Time-outs – Take a short break (24 hours to six weeks).

– Take a short break (24 hours to six weeks). Self-exclusion – Ban yourself from betting for six months or longer if needed.

If you or someone you know needs support, here are some UK organisations offering free, confidential help: