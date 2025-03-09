William Hill Cheltenham Offer 2025: Promo Code, Free Bets and Free Spins

William Hill are synonymous among betting sites as one of the top racing bookmakers in the UK and part of their range of Cheltenham offers for the 2025 festival features a bet £10, get £30 in free bets scheme.

The William Hill Cheltenham offer will get you a 300 per cent return on your first deposit and bet, making it one of the best Cheltenham betting offers for new customers.

With that in mind, we’ve produced a guide to this William Hill Cheltenham sign up offer, including what it is, how to unlock it and information on the bookmaker’s other Cheltenham free bets promotions.

What is the William Hill Cheltenham offer?

The welcome offer is not specifically a William Hill Cheltenham offer, but the rewards can be used during the Festival.

The offer is a standard ‘bet and get’ promo, offering new customers £30 in free bets when they sign up, deposit and stake £10.

The flexibility of the offer is what makes it stand out from other bet £10 get £30 offers – you don’t have to bet on Cheltenham to qualify and you don’t have to use the free bets on Cheltenham.

The free bets can be used on horse racing, or any other sport, and are split up in to 3 x £10 bet tokens. There’s a 30-day window in which to use the free bet credits once received, much longer than the majority of welcome offers (most expire in 7 days).

Is there a William Hill Promo Code for Cheltenham 2025?

The William Hill bonus code R30 can be used when signing up to the site via this page, but it’s only available to new customers. They should enter this code when registering a new Hills account.

William Hill Cheltenham Offers and Features

As one of the best horse racing betting sites, William Hill have a wide range of offers and features that apply to Cheltenham. Below is a rundown of the relevant William Hill Cheltenham promos:

Free bet for Day 1: William Hill are offering Cheltenham free bets for existing customers for any Cheltenham Festival Day 1 race. It’s a no-deposit free bet, so all bettors need to do is opt in and claim their free bet.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): William Hill are offering best odds guaranteed on all 28 races at Cheltenham from 8am each morning. That means if your selection wins and the SP is greater than the odds you backed it all, William Hill will pay you out at bigger odds.

Top price guarantee: William Hill guarantee to have the best price among all betting apps and desktop sites for the first race and the feature race each day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Extra places: Hills offer enhanced E/W terms on several high-profile races during the festival.

Price Boosts: Punters can get a bigger price on selected runners at Cheltenham, with the bookmaker boosting the odds of several horses and races.

NRNB: The non-runner no bet promotion means customers will get their money back if the horse they’ve backed doesn’t run.

Racing live streaming: All Cheltenham races will be streamed live on William Hill.

In addition, the bookmaker also promises a wide variety of very competitive Cheltenham odds .

How To Get Free Spins On William Hill

Many Cheltenham fans look for free spins on slot sites to try and generate funds to convert to sportsbook cash, which can then be used on Cheltenham.

There is a sign up offer for William Hill Casino but new customers cannot claim both that and the sportsbook sign up offer.

You have to pick between one or the other, but if you would prefer the casino offer, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit William Hill Casino via our link below.

Step 2: Enter the promo code BASS40 when registering and deposit a minimum of £10.

Step 3: Stake minimum £10 on the slot game Big Bass Bonanza and get a casino bonus worth £40, which can be used as free spins on the same slot game.

Step 4: Remember that bonus funds expire within 24 hours so they have to be used quickly, and any winnings generated from the free spins carry 35x wagering requirements.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

These principles should apply whether you are using casino sites, football betting sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

