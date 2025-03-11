Despite being a relatively new betting site – having only launched in 2023 – Bzeebet has quickly made a name for itself in the world of online bookmakers.

Known for their extensive combination bet tools and competitive horse racing odds, Bzeebet are now running an exclusive welcome offer for readers of The Independent.

This particular Bzeebet welcome offer is an exclusive bet £10, get £10 welcome offer, and it’s available to use on the ongoing Cheltenham Festival.

We’ve provided a guide to this exclusive Bzeebet sign up offer, including details on the promotion, how to sign up and how it compares to those on other betting sites.

What is the Bzeebet welcome offer?

The Bzeebet welcome offer is a standard ‘bet £10 get a £10 free bet’ offer. New customers can claim £10 in free bets when they sign up for Bzeebet using one of the links in this article.

To qualify for the Bzeebet bet £10 get £10 exclusive offer, bettors will need to open an account with Bzeebet, make an initial deposit of £10 and wager £10 or more on their qualifying bet which must have odds of evens or greater.

Bettors will then be awarded a £10 free bet token which can be wagered on Cheltenham or any sport of their choice so long as the selection has odds of 4/5 or greater.

However, only singles and straight accumulators will be eligible to qualify for the free bet token, meaning system bets such as Trixies, Yankees and Lucky 15s will not be eligible to qualify for the free bet.

Is there a Bzeebet bonus code?

There is no Bzeebet promo code needed to claim this offer. Instead, bettors can claim the welcome bonus using the links provided.

How to claim your Bzeebet welcome offer Step 1: Visit the Bzeebet site via one of the links in this article and click the ‘bet here’ button. Step 2: Complete the registration process. Step 3: Deposit a minimum of £10 using a debit card. First deposits made using other payment methods will not qualify for the Bzeebet welcome offer. Step 4: Place a qualifying wager of £10 or more on any sport. The bet must have minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). Step 5: Once the qualifying bet has been settled, Bzeebet will credit users with a £10 free bet token, which can be used on Cheltenham Festival or any other sporting event.

Key terms and conditions for the Bzeebet welcome offer

Remember to check the terms and conditions of the Bzeebet welcome offer before signing up. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the essential T&Cs to help you understand the offer:

The offer is available to new customers based in the UK and aged over 18 only.

Deposits made by PayPal, Neteller, Paysafe, Skrill or Skrill 1-Tap will not be eligible.

The minimum deposit amount is £10. Qualifying bets must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Void or cashed out bets will not count towards the wagering required to unlock the free bets.

Free bets must be placed on a selection with odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, and they must be used within 14 days of being credited.

The Bzeebet free bet can’t be used in conjunction with any other offers and aren’t eligible for cash out.

How does the Bzeebet sign-up offer compare to other bookmakers?

The Bzeebet welcome offer is one of the more straightforward offers to complete, with no wagering requirements attached to any winnings generated from the free bet.

Another positive is the fact that customers are free to wager on the sport of their choice with the qualifying bet and free bet. Some other bookmakers require bettors to wager on a pre-selected sport or market.

There are a couple of negatives with the offer though, as you only get back the amount you’ve bet. This is known as a matched deposit, but some other bookies give you more bang for your buck:

Offers for existing customers at Bzeebet

Bzeebet currently run a Bet & Spin Mondays promotion, where bettors who have wagered a minimum of £10 during the week on a bet with odds of evens or greater will get 10 free spins.

The free spins can be used on Book of Dead, one of the best online slots. There are other casino offers available combined with the sportsbook product on Bzeebet.

Free spins may come with wagering requirements, but if you can generate enough funds you might be able to convert this cash into sportsbook funds for Cheltenham betting.

Bzeebet’s combo boost scheme can increase profits from winning accumulators by as much as 77 per cent. Place an acca bet consisting of at least four legs, each with minimum odds of 1/2 or greater to qualify.

Boosts start from four per cent for winning fourfolds and go up to 77 per cent for 15 folds and greater. This makes Bzeebet stand out from other bookmakers for the size of their payouts on acca boosts.

Reasons to join Bzeebet

Below is a brief summary of the main benefits of signing up with Bzeebet:

The bookmaker offers a great range of markets and odds on over 30 sports.

There are regular odds boosts on football games and other major sports, as well as an Acca profit boost scheme.

Punters can secure free spins for Bzeebet’s online casino through betting.

It distinguishes itself among horse racing betting sites by offering live streaming of UK and international horse racing as well as greyhounds racing on both desktop and mobile.

There’s also an excellent bet builder tool allowing users to combine up to 30 legs into a single sports. This is better than the average range of sports covered via the bet builder tool.

Bzeebet have a responsive customer support and plenty of information for those needing advice on responsible gambling.

Bzeebet welcome offer pros and cons

Pros Cons Straightforward and flexible sign-up offer Limited payment options for sign up offer No wagering requirements attached to winnings Bigger return on first deposit available elsewhere Free bets can be wagered on Cheltenham or any sport

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookies, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away if you receive a casino bonus or any free bet offers, which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.