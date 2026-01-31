Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump reportedly now wants his proposed “Independence Arch” in Washington, D.C., to soar 250 feet tall, more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial and towering over the White House.

Two people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that Trump has grown attached to the larger-than-expected scale, viewing it as a symbol of national pride ahead of America’s 250th anniversary of independence this summer.

Trump has considered smaller versions of the arch, including 165-foot and 123-foot designs that he shared with supporters at a dinner last year. But he has favored the largest option, arguing that its size would leave a lasting impression on visitors to the capital.

Set to rise near the Potomac River, the proposed arch would dramatically outsize both the White House, which stands about 70 feet tall, and the Lincoln Memorial, roughly 100 feet. The Post’s sources said Trump often cites “250 for 250” to justify the height as a tribute to the nation’s milestone anniversary.

However, architects and preservationists are concerned that bigger isn’t better, warning that such a towering structure could dominate the historic landscape and overwhelm the capital’s carefully designed memorials.

open image in gallery Sources say Trump uses '250 for 250' to justify the proposed arch’s height, which he hopes will be built before America's 250th anniversary of independence in July ( Getty Images )

The White House has not provided details about the arch’s design, size, or construction timeline. In December, Trump told Politico he hoped to begin building within two months on Memorial Circle, a site managed by the National Park Service.

Funding for the project is expected to come from leftover private donations from Trump’s White House ballroom initiative. Any final approval would require extensive federal review, including sign-off from the National Park Service, the Commission of Fine Arts, and potentially Congress under laws governing new monuments in the capital.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

This isn’t the first time Trump has pushed to enlarge a construction project. His White House ballroom is now planned to span 90,000 square feet. The $400 million project, already expanded once to accommodate 900 guests, up from 650, would be significantly larger than the main White House residence, which is about 55,000 square feet, and involves demolishing the historic East Wing in the process.

open image in gallery Architects and preservationists warn that the 250-foot arch could disrupt D.C.’s carefully planned layout of the capital's historic memorials ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trump's White House ballroom required demolishing the East Wing, even after officials said the project would not impact the historic residence ( Getty Images )

Last week, U.S. Judge Richard Leon raised serious doubts about the legality of Trump’s planned ballroom, questioning whether the president can build it on the East Wing site without Congress’s approval.

During a January 22 hearing concerning a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Leon said he would rule soon on a request to halt construction.

The Trump administration says the White House ballroom project is legal, citing a tradition of presidential renovations, and argues construction won’t begin until April, making an injunction unnecessary.

Other Trump-era White House renovations that have raised eyebrows include the paving over of Jackie Kennedy’s world-famous Rose Garden and new gilded accents in the Oval Office, which is also home to his “Diet Coke” button, which was reinstated from his first term after former President Joe Biden removed it.