Trump unveils plan for massive Arc de Triomphe-style monument in US
- Donald Trump officially unveiled plans for an Arc de Triomphe-style monument in Washington, D.C. to mark America’s 250th anniversary next year.
- He wants to build the triumphal arch, resembling the Paris landmark, in a roundabout near Arlington Cemetery across from the Lincoln Memorial.
- The so-called Arc de Trump would feature two giant white eagles and a golden angel and be built with leftover funds from his White House ballroom refurbishment.
- Trump has also undertaken other major construction projects, including paving over the Rose Garden and transforming the Oval Office.
- Democrats and California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the projects, particularly for proceeding with them during a government shutdown.