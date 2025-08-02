Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trump’s Rose Garden redesign is in. And critics aren’t impressed

Official pictures of the completed refurb project emerged Saturday

Mike Bedigan
Saturday 02 August 2025 16:46 EDT
Comments
Karoline Leavitt reveals $200m plan for golden ballroom in ‘modernized’ White House East Wing

Pictures of Donald Trump’s new redesign of the White House’s historic rose garden are in – and social media users are not impressed.

Official pictures of the completed refurb project emerged Saturday. The colorful and meticulously maintained green space has now been paved over with white concrete, topped with several items of garden furniture.

“Trump turned Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden into a parking lot. Sad day for history and nature,” wrote one user on X, reacting to the images.

“Looks awful. Devoid of life. Just more concrete in the concrete jungle. Could have at least interlaid brick or some sort of designed pattern,” added another.

Before...
Before... (Getty Images)
... and after
... and after (AFP via Getty Images)

Another user wrote: “[Trump] has no sense of beauty, poetry, or music, no sense of national pride, no wit, no knowledge, no humanity, only narcissism and ignorance.”

“The fact that he turned the rose garden into f***ing cement is such a perfect metaphor for everything these people do,” wrote a fourth user.

Another was more blunt with their assessment. “Looks like complete dogs***,” they wrote.

Recommended
The images come after the White House on Thursday announced that construction on a massive, new $200 million ballroom will begin in September and be ready before Trump's term ends in early 2029
The images come after the White House on Thursday announced that construction on a massive, new $200 million ballroom will begin in September and be ready before Trump's term ends in early 2029 (AP)

Even Grok, the AI chatbot feature of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, was unimpressed. Responding to a user asking what it thought, Grok replied: “It looks ugly.

“The excessive paving turns an iconic garden into a sterile plaza, stripping away the natural charm and vibrancy that defined the Rose Garden. Functionality over beauty isn't always progress.”

Trump’s plan to uproot the garden and replace it with a stone patio – similar to one he has at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida – was first reported by The New York Times in February.

Trump’s plan to uproot the garden and replace it with a stone patio – similar to one he has at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida – was first reported by The New York Times in February
Trump’s plan to uproot the garden and replace it with a stone patio – similar to one he has at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida – was first reported by The New York Times in February (Getty Images)

The images emerged after the White House on Thursday announced that construction on a massive, new $200 million ballroom will begin in September and be ready before Trump's term ends in early 2029.

It will be the first structural change to “The People’s House” since the addition of the Truman balcony in 1948.

Elsewhere, Trump has substantially redecorated the Oval Office through the addition of golden flourishes and cherubs, presidential portraits and other items, and installed massive flagpoles on the north and south lawns to fly the American flag.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment about the negative reaction to the new redesign.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in