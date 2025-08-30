Trump lashes out at Rose Garden worker for damaging stone in controversial redesign - and shares video of the culprit: ‘Stupid’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has lashed out at a “stupid” contractor working on his controversial redesign of the White House Rose Garden for damaging a piece of stone, posting a video of the incident on social media.

The president announced on Truth Social Saturday that while “as a Builder” he had “love and respect for contractors,” the person responsible for the mistake would “never work at the White House again.”

Alongside a short surveillance footage clip online, filmed on “the finest security equipment anywhere,” Trump shared a lengthy anecdote which led up to the catching of the culprit.

“I used, at the White House, the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere. Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder,” the president crowed. “As everyone knows, I built many GREAT Buildings, and other things, over the years.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has lashed out at a ‘stupid’ contractor working on his controversial redesign of the White House Rose Garden for damaging a piece of stone, posting a video of the incident on social media ( AP )

open image in gallery Critics previously described the cold, stone surface as a ‘patio’ while others wondered over the installation of the new ‘parking lot’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The Rose Garden is completed, and far more beautiful than anyone ever had in mind when it was conceived of, decades ago. Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long.”

The gash, Trump said, was “deep and nasty,” and caused him to start yelling “‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’ — And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, ‘Was it vandalism or, was it stupidity?’

He continued: “Lo and behold, because of the fact that we’ve installed the finest security equipment anywhere, they brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!).”

The video shows two men transporting items on a heavy metal cart that appears tilted and slips, grazing the side of a “soft, beautiful” stone slab.

open image in gallery ‘The Rose Garden is completed, and far more beautiful than anyone ever had in mind when it was conceived of, decades ago,’ Trump boasted on Truth Social ( AP )

open image in gallery Trump’s new design for the famous Rose Garden, which was originally cultivated by former First lady Jackie Kennedy, has drawn much criticism and mockery online ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I love and respect great workers and contractors, but something like this should never happen,” Trump raged.

“Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s new design for the famous Rose Garden, which was originally cultivated by former First lady Jackie Kennedy, has drawn much criticism and mockery online. Some described the cold, stone surface as a “patio” while others wondered over the installation of the new “parking lot.”