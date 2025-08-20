Trump blares ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ and shows off umbrellas flown from Mar-a-Lago in bonkers tour of White House Rose Garden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House is now home to umbrellas shipped from Mar-a-Lago that administration officials were quick to show off as the president's own playlist blared over the speakers during a recent tour.

"Whiter Shade of Pale" by Procol Harum was one of Trump's music choices, which to some was an interesting choice given Trump's recent anti-DEI Push.

"Orange man playing 'Whiter Shade of Pale' is certainly a choice," one X user noted.

The president took control of the aux cord and pumped his fist while he was testing the new speakers in the Rose Garden — where a new patio was just put in — for "what will be the best event in the history of the White House," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, according to a pool report. The next party is "hopefully soon."

Other songs that made the president's playlist included Pavarotti's "Nessun dorma" as well as Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight" and "You Are So Beautiful," according to the report.

Videos captured by journalists and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino shows an unrecognizable Rose Garden. Its notable green grass has been replaced by white stone covered by white tables and chairs underneath white and yellow striped umbrellas. The new scene is reminiscent of the president's Florida golf resort.

open image in gallery The White House now has umbrellas shipped in from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. The White House showed off the new look as the president’s playlist played over speakers. ( via REUTERS )

Leavitt bragged during the tour about the new additions: "They are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago.”

The president suggested that the first White House party on the new patio would be for the press, Leavitt said, adding that she believes the construction is now complete.

“When we had a press conference, you’d sink into the mud. It was grass and it was very wet, always wet and damp and wet and if it rained it would take three, four, five days to dry out and we couldn’t use it really for the intended purpose,” Trump said earlier this month. “It’s a beautiful white stone and it’s a stone that’s the same color as the White House itself. And because it’s very white, it’s going to reflect the heat and it’s not going to be very hot. Yeah, we’ve got great reviews of the Rose Garden.”

Trump’s redecorating of the Rose Garden has not been received well by many online.

“Good Lord. How frigging tacky. And the Trumps dumped the Rose Garden. So now we have an umbrella garden??” one X user noted.

“I see the W/H rose garden is in full bloom, why just look at all the beautiful golden roses! Oh wait, patio umbrella,” another quipped.

However, not everybody wasn’t against the Trump team renovations.

“For all you Trump haters who criticized his renovations in the Rose Garden, the roses were untouched,” one social media poster stated.

open image in gallery Press Secretary Leavitt bragged during the tour about the new additions: ‘They are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago.’ ( AP )

open image in gallery The White House hopes to soon hold an event in the remade Rose Garden. ( via REUTERS )

open image in gallery A presidential seal is on the tiles of the new patio where the Rose Garden once stood. ( AP )

The new patio comes alongside other changes made to the White House since Trump has returned.

The Oval Office is now covered in gold, including gold eagles on side tables, gilded Rococo mirrors, and a golden paperweight boasting his name.

Last month, the administration also announced it would be adding 90,000-square-foot golden ballroom — dubbed the “White House State Ballroom” — which will be able to hold 650 people. Construction is supposed to start on the project in September and the president hopes to use it to host state dinners and other events before the end of his term, Leavitt told reporters in July.