Donald Trump Jr posts meme showing his father throwing sex toy onto WNBA court
President’s son’s latest tongue-in-cheek post refers to incident at top flight women’s basketball game last week
Donald Trump Jr has taken to Instagram to post a meme of his father, President Donald Trump, throwing a green dildo from the White House roof.
“Posted without further comment,” the president’s eldest son wrote in the caption accompanying the photoshopped image, which brings together Trump’s unexpected appearance on the roof overlooking his new patio makeover of the Rose Garden on Tuesday with six female basketball players shooting hoops.
Don Jr’s meme appeared to be referencing an incident at a WNBA game last week when a dildo was pitched onto the court in the middle of a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream.
The prank led Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham to plead with fans not to bombard the players with sex toys, only to avoid being hit with one herself earlier this week narrowly.
While Don Jr’s post had accumulated almost 107,000 likes at the time of writing, it was also met with criticism and condemnation.
“So funny! Now RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES,” its top comment read, according to Mediaite.
“Remember these are the same people who bash trans people because they care about ‘women’s sports’. Er, ok,” wrote former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan when the meme was recirculated on X.
Don Jr has a long track record of posting memes, often to troll his father’s political enemies or comment on contemporary culture war issues.
Late last month, he posted an AI image of his father in tight denim to satirize the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans furore, commenting, in homage to Zoolander: “That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!”
He has previously drawn fire for posting a fake image of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing lingerie to send up her hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, D.C., in 2022.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments