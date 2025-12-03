Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has said that plans for his controversial Arc de Triomphe-style monument in Washington, D.C. are “moving forward,” as he bragged about his administration “doing arch.”

The president has continually teased the idea of the massive ceremonial arc, which he claims will be built to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said his team has already begun discussing plans for the arch.

"There's a group of people out there that have been very successful and we've already starting talking to them,” he said. “We're doing ballrooms, we're doing arch, we have a thing that's being planned that's gonna be a great tribute to the country, as you know.

“You’ve probably heard about it. The arch that we’re looking at by the bridge, by Arlington."

open image in gallery Donald Trump has confirmed that plans for his controversial, Arc de Triomphe-style arch are ‘moving forward’ ( AFP/Getty )

Sources told Axios earlier this month that the huge ceremonial arch, dubbed by critics the “Arc de Trump,” will cost $100 million.

“There's a small arch. A middle arch. A large arch,” the source told Axios. “And he likes the large one, of course, as long as it's big and gold and white.”

The arch resembles the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which was constructed by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1806 to commemorate the soldiers who died in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.

Meanwhile, when asked about who the Washington D.C. arch was being built for, Trump pointed at himself and said, “me,” according to CBS News.

open image in gallery The president’s renovation projects, which include demolishing the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom, continue to be controversial ( Getty Images )

Critics have slammed Trump’s plans, though, with one X user suggesting that the golden arch will actually be shaped like the McDonald’s logo, a reference to the president’s well-known love of the fast food chain.

Representative Nellie Pou shared a screenshot of a headline claiming that Trump would focus more on “affordability.” She contrasted it with a video of the president talking about his golden arch.

“Again, I’m asking if there is an update on this?” she jabbed.

Trump’s renovation projects have remained controversial, with the president reportedly telling construction crews working on his $350 million ballroom to ignore permitting, zoning, and code requirements.

open image in gallery Trump has reportedly told zoning crews to ignore permitting and code requirements ( Reuters )

According to The New York Times, the president has already placed loyalists into positions that will allow him to rush through the ballroom plans.

Previously, he has discussed not needing to follow conventional rules for White House construction, including the demolition of the East Wing.

“I said, ‘How long will it take?’ They said, ‘Sir, you can start tonight… You have zero zoning conditions, you’re the president,’” Trump told a room of potential donors to his ballroom fund.

“You mean I can actually do something I really want?” he continued. “Because I’m used to sitting with heads of community boards and politicians.”